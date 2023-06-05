State, federal suits target Town Council

Town Council members returned to work last week after the Memorial Day break to find they’re being sued by three residents who were cast out of a public meeting nine months ago.
Dr. Brandon Ryff, Ryan Handelsman and Joanne Terry filed a federal lawsuit May 26 alleging their freedom of speech was violated when Mayor Brigette Peterson in a retaliatory move against her political opponents ordered police to remove them for silently holding signs at the back of council chambers. The entire council and the Town are named as defendants and were served last Wednesday.
Ryff also filed a state lawsuit against the council and the town, claiming the mayor and town “acted with actual malice in defaming” him.
“Gilbert was served at noon (Wednesday) and we have engaged outside counsel to review and defend the Town in litigation,” spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said in an email. “Due to the litigation, the Town will not be commenting further.”
The two suits were preceded by claims for damages that were deemed denied because Gilbert officials took no action within the 60-day time limit.
“The mayor targeting and violating the constitutional rights of residents she dislikes, for expressing a viewpoint with which she disagrees, is obviously a problem – a problem the mayor could easily have resolved with just a simple apology,” Ryff said in an email.
“Instead, the mayor not only stubbornly refused to admit her mistake, but then continued her attacks, making false and defamatory statements to harm my reputation and also justify her childish behavior.
“So, while we spend our money defending our first amendment rights, the mayor will be spending the taxpayers’ money defending her ego.”
Peterson did not respond to a request for comment.
The incident in question occurred at a Sept. 20, 2022, council meeting. Residents packed the chamber over a 300-acre light industrial proposal adjacent to their Morrison Ranch homes. A number of attendees had 6” x 24” signs that read, “Stop Lying” and “Don’t Mesa My Gilbert.”
Because of limited seating, Terry was standing at the back of the room holding up her sign when Peterson interrupted the meeting and ordered the police to remove her sign, according to the suit. Police, however, did not confiscate the sign after Terry set it down.
During public comments, Handelsman, who filed an ethics violation complaint in 2021 against Peterson, told the council that “there is no statute, code or other law that would prohibit silently displaying a sign and that such display is free speech, which is protected by the First Amendment,” the suit states.
That said, Terry, Handelsman and Ryff silently displayed their signs.
Ryff also previously filed an ethics violation complaint against Peterson. At an August council meeting, he publicly criticized her, saying “everyone knows, the mayor struggles with the truth.”
Although there were other attendees with the same signs visible in the room on Sept. 20, Peterson instructed officers to remove the trio from the room, claiming they were disorderly.
The suit disputes the mayor’s assertion, saying the plaintiffs were silent holding their signs so there was no disruption.
At the time Ryff was video recording the meeting, a cell phone in one hand and a sign in the other. Sounds of clapping could be heard on the video away from where the three were located.
“In fact, until the mayor decided to stop the meeting and cause a mass spectacle by having all three plaintiffs removed by the police, audience members were completely unaware of these signs, and nothing was impeding the ability of the meeting to proceed,” the suit adds.
“It was the mayor who created an actual disruption along with a constitutional violation, overreacting to something she could have simply ignored and was prohibited from squelching by the United States Constitution.”
A resident later filed an ethics complaint against Peterson for removing the three citizens. An outside attorney investigated the complaint and concluded that Peterson did no wrong.
The suit states that the outside counsel “never made a single attempt” to interview Ryff, Handelsman or Terry and “never gave them the opportunity to submit written statements.” Instead, the suit says, the attorney selectively interviewed people friendly to the mayor and excluded those who might be critical of her.
“The report, and its conclusion, accepted the mayor’s self-serving excuses for her unconstitutional actions, and amounted to retaliation against Dr. Ryff for constitutionally protected activities by defaming him and placing him in a false light,” the suit states.
“The so-called ethics investigation exemplifies the extent to which the mayor and the Town of Gilbert will go in order to silence private citizens who oppose them in constitutionally protected manners.”
The lawsuit states that the plaintiff’s rights to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of association, freedom to petition and communication with elected representatives and their right to due process and equal protection of the laws under the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution were violated.
The plaintiffs are demanding a jury trial and relief, including attorney fees, punitive and compensatory damages and nominal damages in the amount of $1.
Ryff’s state lawsuit alleges that Peterson and the Town defamed him and put him in a false light, which financially affected his dental practice.
The suit points to the town’s investigative report, a public document, where Peterson told the outside attorney that she took action in response to “voices calling out from the back of the room” and the “continued and repeated disruption” during the meeting.
Peterson said that she was unaware that Ryff was “one of the people involved with the disruptive behavior” and that she’s previously heard from residents who were reluctant to participate in the meetings out of concern of “harassment, retaliation or bullying from other attendees.”
“These false statements caused to be released by the mayor resulted in patients of Dr. Ryff and his dental practice making comments to him about how they read in the news about his allegedly disruptive, bullying behavior,” the suit states.
The suit adds that Ryff’s ability to earn a living relies heavily on his reputation and that Peterson’s “false statements” painted Ryff “as a confrontational, disruptive bully who is not capable of controlling his emotions or temper.”
“Dr. Ryff’s dental practice has suffered a decline in revenue due to the defendant’s actions,” the suit says.
Ryff in his suit is asking for compensatory and punitive damages and all other just and appropriate relief.
“Mayor Peterson’s actions suggest she considers herself infallible, but as the saying goes, facts are stubborn things,” Ryff said. “The mayor appears quite confident on the dais, but we look forward to seeing her under oath, on the stand.”