Higley Unified School District Governing Board last week adopted a revised $119 million maintenance and operation budget that is 1.87% higher than the one approved in June.
The adjustment reflects the increase in funding for Fiscal Year 2023 from the state budget that was finally adopted days after the board passed the district’s spending plan on June 22.
The state’s nearly $18 billion budget includes a hefty financial boost for public education such as $525 million in new money that raises the base-level of per-pupil funding to $4,775.27 statewide.
Although Higley did not break down what that meant for each of its pupils, the Legislature’s move enabled the district to increase instructional spending from $64 million to nearly $67 million for the current fiscal year. Spending in that category last year was jst over $61 million
While the Legislature added $100 million for special education statewide, Higley’s newly adopted budget reflected the same $16 million appropriation for special education that it approved in June before the state budget’s adoption. Special education was budgeted by the district at $15 million for the previous year.
Chief Financial Officer Tyler Moore, who made his presentation to the board in a pre-recorded message because he was at another engagement representing the HUSD, said the district is realizing “also several other additional funding increases not as large in scale” as the increases in per-pupil and so-called District Additional Assistance.
DAA funds school districts’ purchases of everything from textbooks to software and furniture.
Prior to the adoption of the state budget, Higley approved a budget with $6.2 million in DAA funding. The revised budget shows the district will now be getting nearly $6.9 million.
Moore also noted “Arizona approved the largest expansion toward privatizing education in the nation.
“The Empowerment Scholarship Account, ESA as we like to call it, now provides $7,000 to K-12 families looking to pay for private school tuition. Higley and all public schools are only being funded at two-thirds of what the ESA voucher now provides.”
Moore noted that the voucher expansion is being challenged and several education groups are looking to stop it at the ballot box. Opponents need to submit enough signatures by mid-September in order to stop the program from being implemented until voters decide the issue in the November 2024 General Election.
More said the newly approved maintenance and operation budget takes into consideration the K-12 budget bill and the additional increases will be added to the budget balance carryover, estimated at $22 million.
The district’s capital budget also revised upward by 25.4% to $29 million and includes an estimated unallocated funding of $9.8 million, according to Moore.
“Again, this amount is higher than what we’ve tried to limit this fund to,” Moore said. “But with the uncertainty of our November election, we are holding this money to address any immediate capital needs for our school facilities pending the bond not pass.”
Higley is seeking approval of a bond measure in November that is smaller than one rejected by voters last year.
Board President Amy Kaylor thanked Moore for pointing out the discrepancy in funding for students in public schools and students in the ESA program.
“The $7,000 per student that goes to be spent with none of the accountability and oversight that us as school districts must account for and the lower amount that we receive,” she said.
Board member Tiffany Shultz agreed and emphasized, “We as Higley get two-thirds the amount of the ESA vouchers.”
What remained unchanged in the revised budget is that no additional COVID-relief grants are anticipated and that the district’s move to become self-insured will save over $500,000.
Additionally, Moore pointed out that school districts in the new fiscal year still face potential cuts because the state Legislature in March approved lifting the Aggregate Expenditure Limit only for Fiscal Year 2022.
State Superintendent of Public Education Kathy Hoffman wrote Gov. Doug Ducey and lawmakers calling for a special session to eliminate the spending cap, which voters approved in 1982 as a state constitutional amendment.
“Public school leaders need certainty they will be able to increase teacher pay, continue to support students and families, and pay staff for the entire school year,” said Hoffman.
“They need assurances today to allow them to enact budgets and spend funds appropriately as they navigate the unprecedented situation brought on by our state’s ongoing and worsening teacher shortage and the tight labor market.”
She praised them for increasing education funding, but said many of those dollars, including investments in special education, may be at risk.
“Lawmakers should finish their job and provide spending authority to school districts for the money they appropriated last month,” said Hoffman. “It makes zero sense to pass a historic education budget one day only to turn around and make school officials fight to spend the money the next day.”