A new breakdown by Arizona officials shows there are at least 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in each of the majority of ZIP codes in the state’s two major metropolitan areas – including Gilbert.
According to the latest available data released Thursday, Gilbert ZIP 85298 had the lowest number of cases attributed to it with 16 while the highest count was in 85233, with 29.
ZIP Codes 85234 and 85296 each had 19 while 85295 was listed with 23 and 85297 with 25.
At the same time those latest figures were released, state health officials said there were approximate 4,100 COVID-19 cases in all of Arizona, with 150 deaths. The ZIP code data does not break down fatalities.
When all is said and done, however, people must view the ZIP code carefully.
State Health Director Cara Christ last week said, “While physical distancing is occurring, people do not always remain isolated within their own ZIP code when conducting essential business.”
“Finally, ZIP code counts include anyone in that zip code who has tested positive, whether their infection occurred two months ago and has resolved or two weeks ago and is still active,’’ Christ added, stressing:
“Thus, while ZIP code data is informative, it should not be used to determine whether or not residents of a particular zip code are or are not at risk of COVID-19.’’
County health officials also noted, “Most tests so far have only been done for those who are very sick, are known contacts of an already confirmed case, or are healthcare workers.’’
That means the data released by the health department show where people who got tested live – to the extent home addresses were available – and not necessarily where the chances of contracting the virus are higher.
Cases with no known address for a patient are attributed to the address of the healthcare provider, then to the address of the reporting facility.
Arizona State University epidemiologist Megan Jehn said the new data “can inform people’s understanding of the virus and how quickly it is spreading so that they can make decisions for themselves and their families.
“Transparency in data sharing is also critically important for building public trust. If the public trusts health officials and the information that they are receiving,” she added, “they are more likely to adhere to social distancing recommendations.”
But she warned of “a significant number of limitations to the data” – including what she called the “confusing intermingling of ZIP code by residence and ZIP code of hospital.”
“Residents should assume that COVID-19 is widespread across that state and should avoid complacency with social distancing even if their ZIP code has a lower number of cases.”
Ducey’s order requires reporting of the number of ventilators in use and how much in personal protection equipment – masks, gowns and gloves – is being used each day, along with current inventories.
It was unclear how often the website –adhsgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/84b7f701060641ca8bd9ea0717790906 – will be updated, although it is likely to be at least once a day.
State health officials say the number of confirmed cases should peak sometime this month, with hospitalizations hitting their own peak in May.
Maricopa County issues its own daily report on virus cases and on Thursday reported 2,145 cases and 60 deaths.
“People aged 65 or older or those who have at least one chronic health condition make up 70 percent of those who have been hospitalized and 96 percent of deaths for COVID-19,” the county said, adding no hospitalizations or deaths involved anyone under 20.
Statewide, the latest available data showed 63 percent of fatalities were male and the largest number of deaths by age group was 78 among those 65 and older, followed by 24 in the 55-64 age group and 12 who were 45 to 54. Only one death was recorded in the 20-44 age brackets.
By ethnicity, 25 percent of deaths were white/non-Hispanic, followed by 16 percent Native American, 16 percent Hispanic/Latino and 2 percent black.