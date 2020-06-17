Park and Recreation Director Robert Carmona said one of the most popular questions people ask is when will the sports courts at the Gilbert Regional Park open.
The answer, Carmona told the Parks and Recreation Board last week, is mid- to late July.
Gilbert is on Phase 1B of the planned 272-acre park, near Higley and Queen Creek roads. The town debuted the first 30-acre phase last September.
Carmona said staff was now working on the opening plan but it will not be on the scale of the town’s openings last year of the regional park’s first phase or of Desert Sky Park.
Phase 1B includes 16 pickleball courts, six tennis courts, two basketball courts, ramadas and restrooms.
The remainder of the phase will open in early fall and includes a 7.5-acre community fishing lake, a 10-acre event lawn, an amphitheater, six volleyball courts, three ramadas and restrooms.
Board member Paul Gonzales asked for the amphitheater’s size.
Carmona said it was big enough to host a 150-member wedding party.
Board member Marc Beasley asked about naming rights for the park’s facilities such as the amphitheater. Carmona replied the town has a policy for that in place already.
The Board also heard an update of weekend drive-in movies at Desert Sky Park that was launched May 22.
The first weekend attracted 140 cars per movie but the department had to limit the number of vehicles to 100 for subsequent viewings because “not every (parking) space is great to view from,” Recreation Supervisor Denise Merdon said.
Although the drive-in movies ended June 13, plans are to offer them again in the fall, Merdon said.
The town also plans to offer its annual July 4 fireworks show, she said. But this time instead of holding it at Higley High School, the 6:30 p.m. event will be at Crossroads Park, near Ray and Gilbert roads.
The new location is more centrally located in town and more people can watch the fireworks from their homes instead of having to drive to it, according to Merdon, who added there would be less neighborhood issues and fewer police needed at the site.
Additionally, there will be more parking available with SanTan Village mall, Top Golf and Main Event nearby, Merdon said.
She added the July 4 event will be “drive-in style” with food trucks on site.