Councilman Bill Spence reiterated his support for public safety, condemned racism and took a few jabs at his replacement during his last Town Council meeting last week.
Spence must step down Nov. 2, the day before Councilman-elect Laurin Hendrix is to be seated after defeating him in the Primary Election.
“It’s old news that I was narrowly defeated. While I received nearly 25,000 votes, my opponent received 26,000,” said Spence. “Most will say that I lost, however, I consider it to be an incredible victory.
“My opponent is a career politician. He had name recognition and the support of a well-organized political network. He spent a staggering amount money – around $6 to my $1.”
Spence, a political newcomer, said society has embraced behavior that infringes on people’s right to have political opinions. Spence was appointed to serve nine months of Eddie Cook’s term until a winner was picked in the Primary to fill the remaining two years.
After the primary, Hendrix sued Spence and the town to be seated immediately instead of waiting until January.
“Let me be very clear,” Spence said. “At no time have I ever stated or inferred that I would disregard the ruling of a court having jurisdictional authority over this case. Any suggestion to the contrary would be absolutely false.”
He stressed his remarks were not directed at the lawsuit but rather at things that happened during the campaign.
A judge ruled Hendrix could take his seat on Nov. 3, but Hendrix has filed an appeal. A panel of three judges is scheduled to hear the appeal at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20. Hendrix also has filed for recovery of his attorney fees.
According to August invoices, the town’s paid $21,621 for outside legal counsel, which includes Spence’s attorney cost. The town last week had not received the September invoices.
Spence said he felt it was important to say a few things while he was still a sitting councilman.
“I have been an advocate for our first responders from day one,” said the retired Navy lieutenant commander. “I will never, ever consider defunding our Police Department. I will always fight to ensure that our police, fire, and ambulance service are properly trained and equipped to safely do their jobs while providing the standard of service demanded by the residents of Gilbert. Simply stating support for our first responders doesn’t matter. Actions, not words, matter.”
He then addressed the weekly protests at Warner and Gilbert roads between pro-police and Black Live Matters supporters.
“God knows that I am a staunch supporter of our First and Second amendments,” he said. “However, I emphatically denounce white supremacy and racial intolerance. I denounce discrimination in all forms against a person’s sex, ethnicity, sexual or religious preference and political ideology.
“I am a gun owner and I carry often. However, I believe that armed individuals dressed in camouflage and carrying a Confederate flag are promoting a message of hatred and intolerance.”
Spence added while he supported free speech and expression, he will never support the burning of the American flag, which has been done at the protests.
Spence noted the country is more divided than ever and said what he’s heard from residents include “I am afraid to put up a yard sign.” “I am afraid to comment on a social media post.” “I am afraid to get involved.” “I am afraid to run for office.
“Those who know the details of my political experience are astonished by the brazen, unethical and even illegal actions that were taken against me,” Spence said. “My situation is not unique. In fact, it seems to have become the new norm for some in our local elections.
“We should be able to live in our community and be involved without fear of physical threats, harassment of our families, vandalism, and other forms of bullying and intimidation.”
He said Gilbert residents need to demand accountability, affiliate with people who encourage them to think “rather than dictating what to think” and elect those who are proven servant leaders through action and not words.
Mayor Scott Anderson thanked him for his service to Council and to his country. Councilmen Jared Taylor and Scott September echoed the sentiment.
September also thanked Spence for working to bring to a vote last Tuesday the town’s sponsorship of the new USS Arizona submarine.
The council voted 7-0 to be the host, which will not cost Gilbert any money.
Instead, the Navy league of the United States-Phoenix Council will be responsible for all fundraising for activities associated with the USS Arizona.