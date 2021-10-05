A day after a judge ruled a state ban on mask mandates was unconstitutional, parents renewed their plea for Gilbert Public Schools to require masks.
Jake Given told the Governing Board Sept. 28 that each week he gets a letter from his daughter’s school about students being exposed to COVID-19.
“My daughter is in a school where the entire first grade class had to be quarantined because of COVID,” Given said, adding his children wear masks at school. “The CDC guidance is to wear masks yet we still don’t require masks.
“I’m concerned that we continue to allow people to exercise their personal freedoms but those personal freedoms hurt my own children’s personal freedoms.”
He pointed to the 1905 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, which upheld a law that required mandatory smallpox vaccination in order to protect public health.
“We don’t allow people to drive drunk but we still allow people to harm others through causing others to get sick,” Given said. “If my child gets sick I am responsible to bear those costs. The insurance companies are no longer covering those costs. It’s unfair to my family or anybody else’s family who get sick from people refusing to wear masks.”
He said Prescott Unified School District is asking parents to sign a waiver releasing it from harm if students catch COVID-19 while on campus.
“If my kids got COVID, I will consider suing the school district,” he said. “And when I find out who give them COVID, I will sue their parents as well to cover the costs that my kids incur.”
Stella Lawless, a Greenfield Elementary School student, was the only other speaker in favor of a mask mandate. She said she wears a mask while dancing three to four hours a day, during recess and when playing soccer – all without having problems breathing.
“We should make a change and wear masks,” she said.
Additionally, 15 parents submitted comments to the district in support of a mask mandate while two did not support it.
Because the two speakers spoke during public comments, the board was prohibited from addressing the issue.
But district spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis said in an email that the district at this time will keep masks optional but strongly encouraged their use.
The president of the Higley Unified School District Governing Board in August attempted to institute mandatory masks but couldn’t muster support for her motion, leaving masks optional at the district.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper on Sept. 27 voided the mask mandate and a host of other laws approved by the Republicans in the Legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in the waning days of the session that all were supposed to take effect last Wednesday.
The mask mandate was introduced by Rep. Jake Hoffman, who represents most of Gilbert.
The voided measures range from requirements for anti-fraud measures for ballots and prohibitions against cities and town from requiring face coverings or imposing curfews to banning proof of vaccination to attend universities or community colleges, and limits on teaching what lawmakers have incorrectly referred to as “critical race theory.’’
Cooper did not find that any of these provisions, by themselves, is illegal.
What is, she said, was piling them into just four separate so-called “budget reconciliation’’ bills, each with what she said are broad, generic titles that fail to inform voters of the changes they enact.
The Legislature filed an emergency repeal with the state Supreme Court on Sept. 28 but lost its bid for a stay on Cooper’s ruling. Cooper also said she would issue additional orders if lawmakers attempted to get around her opinion.
The justices indicated a willingness to review her ruling on an expedited basis, setting a deadline of last Friday for both sides of the dispute to file any paperwork.
But none of that is a guarantee that they will buy arguments by Attorney General Mark Brnovich that Cooper exceeded her authority in invalidating the challenged provisions.
Cooper said there are separate constitutional requirements that legislation deal with only a single subject.
“Together these requirements promote transparency and the public’s access to information about legislative action,’’ she wrote.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “recommends universal indoor masking by students, staff members, faculty, and visitors in kindergarten through grade 12.
According to a CDC press release last week, three separate studies “found that school districts without a universal masking policy in place were more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks. Nationwide, counties without masking requirements saw the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases increase nearly twice as quickly during this same period.”
And, the CDC noted, “One report from Arizona revealed that schools in two of the state’s most populous counties (Maricopa and Pima) were 3.5 times more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks if they did not have a mask requirement at the start of school compared with schools that required universal masking on day one.”
Cooper’s ruling, particularly about masks, cheered state schools chief Kathy Hoffman.
“With this ruling, Arizona school leaders, educators and community members can come together to make the best decisions on public health, safety and education,’’ she said. “Our school communities are tired of being political pawns in dangerous attempts to subvert democracy and ignore science.”
Ducey spokesman C.J. Karamargin called the ruling “clearly an example of judicial overreach.’’
“It’s the duty and authority of only the legislative branch to organize itself and make laws,’’ Karamargin said. “Unfortunately, today’s decision is the result of a rogue judge interfering with the authority and processes of another branch of government.’’
But Cooper addressed – and brushed aside – claims that how legislation is crafted is a “non-justiciable political question’’ beyond the reach of her and the courts to conclude whether lawmakers are exceeding their constitutional powers.
“The issue here is not what the Legislature decided but how (it decided what it did,’’ she wrote. “Whether the Legislature complied with the requirements of (the Arizona Constitution) and whether a provision is reasonably related to ‘budget reconciliation’ are questions properly before the court.’’
Last Monday’s ruling does more than void the challenged sections of the laws. Unless overturned, it also quashes the practice that lawmakers use of piling apparently unrelated issues into bills in an effort to corral the votes for the entire package.
“This is classic logrolling -- a medley of special interests cobbled together to force a vote for all or none,’’ the judge said. And banning that could result in difficulty in getting approval of future controversial measures.
The judge said nothing in her ruling should come as a surprise to lawmakers.
“The Arizona Supreme Court has made it clear that logrolling is unlawful,’’ she wrote, citing a 2003 ruling in a fight between the Legislature and then-Gov. Janet Napolitano.
And as recently as 2018, Cooper said, the justices said the whole purpose of a single subject rule is to prevent lawmakers from “combining different measures into one bill so that a Legislature must approve a disfavored proposition to secure passage of a favored proposition.’’
The Arizona Constitution prohibits policy changes from being included in the actual budget. So, for example, allocating a certain amount of money for school construction goes into the budget. Instructions on guidelines for giving out the cash, however, go into a reconciliation bill.
Cooper, however, said what’s in these bills hardly qualifies. And she cited that constitutional requirement for a bill’s official title reflects what is included.
Attorneys for the state argued that the judge should interpret that requirement broadly. So, in the case of a “health’’ budget reconciliation bill, they said that can include anything related to health.
“That is not correct,’’ Cooper wrote. “The Legislature has discretion to title a bill but having picked a title, it must confine the contents to measures that reasonably relate to the title and each other to form one general subject.
More to the point, Cooper said, the title of the bill “must be worded so that it puts people on notice as to the contents of the bill.’’
“It should enable legislators and the public upon the reading the title to know what to expect in the body of the act so that no one would be surprised as to the subjects dealt with by the act,’’ she said.
That, Cooper said, did not occur here.
Consider the provision prohibiting schools from requiring students and staff to wear masks while on campus.
It was enacted not as separate legislation but instead tucked into what was labeled “budget reconciliation for kindergarten through grade 12.’’
Ditto language forbidding schools from requiring proof of vaccines.
She took a particular slap at arguments that banning mask and vaccine mandates in public and charter schools is related to the budget because it may “potentially reduce overall enrollment and funding,’’ calling that “particularly disturbing’’ and unsupported by the legislative record.