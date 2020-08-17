Both Higley Unified and Gilbert Public Schools districts will open their campuses on Monday for students who need help doing remote coursework.
Although GPS and HUSD are still closed for in-person learning, Gov. Doug Ducey’s latest executive order mandated that districts offer free on-site learning and support services for students who need a place to go during the day either on their campuses or in buildings run by nonprofits like the Boys & Girls Clubs.
Both Higley and GPS opened up registration last week, stressing this is not like regular class with teacher-led instruction.
Because teachers are busy with remote instruction, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and other support staff will monitor students at the sites instead. The classified staff will receive training to prepare them for working with students.
Higley started remote learning July 27 and GPS on Aug. 5.
Those eligible to participate in the support sites include special education students, English-language learners, at-risk students, homeless students and young students without supervision due to working parents.
The districts also have safety measures in place such as hand-sanitization dispensers at each instructional space, frequent deep cleaning of high-touch surfaces and the wearing of face masks. Additionally, a nurse or health aide will at each location.
Parents will be required to make sure their children complete a home-health screening before arriving to campus.
Both districts also will offer breakfast and lunch and charged according just like during a regular school year.
Students attending the GPS support sites will need to bring their district-issued technology devices and headphones while HUSD will provide the devices to its elementary students. HUSD secondary students will need to bring their own devices and headphones.
“We view this as an opportunity for us to do great work for our kids,” said Jared Ryan, GPS director of community education at a Governing Board meeting last Tuesday. “The letter of the law was to give a safe place for our students to be and we know we are going to be able to provide that.”
GPS is the largest school district in town with 34,000 students and the fifth largest in the state.
Each campus registration will limit the number of students to 90 with a maximum of six to eight students to a classroom or instructional area in order to maintain social distancing, according to Ryan. Should all campuses reach capacity, an expansion plan is in place based on staff availability.
Registered students will be able to arrive and depart anytime between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Registration will open every two weeks. All students who attend the support sites will need to find their own transportation except for qualifying special-education and homeless students.
GPS is recommending students stay on campus for time needed to complete their online coursework and then leave. For those who need to stay for the full day, students are advised to bring books, games or other activities to occupy themselves after they are done with their coursework.
GPS will have set times for specialized support for students like those who are special education, gifted or ELL. The district also will provide social-emotional learning support 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
“I appreciate that we are meeting the letter of the law as far as the executive order,” board member Lori Wood said. “I’m concerned we are not meeting the needs of these students who are coming to us because their parents are both working. Is there something better we can do for these students.
“How do we better meet their needs if they’ll going to be there from 8-3 and they are trying to basically take care of themselves? I know we are limited on staff because of all the other things we have.”
Ryan said the district was providing the basics as required by the state but that as the program grows and develops, there may be opportunities to work more individually with students though he couldn’t guarantee anything now.
Hours at HUSD support sites generally are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for elementary and middle school campuses and 7:25 a.m.-2:15 p.m. at high schools. Parents will be required to register their children weekly with their schools by noon on the Thursday for the following week.
At HUSD’s Governing Board meeting last Wednesday, David Loutzenheiser, Secondary Education executive director, said the district is using gymnasiums, cafeterias, and multi-purpose rooms and it was “all hands on deck” to provide the staffing for the support sites.
He said room is limited on the campuses but did not indicate what the maximum number of students would be allowed at each location.
Associate Superintendent Dawn Foley said registration was vital in order to prepare for students coming onto campuses.
For example, she said a survey that went out to parents asking if they were interested in a support site for their children, 72 parents with students at Higley High School said they were but only eight so far have registered for that campus, she said, adding “we are preparing for the highest number.”
Sherry Richards, curriculum director, said scheduled breaks for students will give them a chance to stretch or take off their masks.
Vice President Kristina Reese said children who have to stay the entire day and finish their school work need activities to keep them busy. Richards said that was a challenge and the district is making sure parents realize exactly what the support sites are designed to do.