With Gilbert council expected to decide in August whether to spend $288,760 for a study to look at locating transit centers in town, a few residents last week made it clear where they stand with commuter rail – a resounding no.
“Frankly I think it’s a 100 percent, terrible, horrendous idea for our community,” said 15-year resident Anthony Accurso at the June 28 council meeting. “I realize this idea is still in its very early stages but the fact that you as a council are considering the study for the feasibly of the rail shows that you’re serious about this idea especially because of the fact that you are using taxpayer dollars in order to pay for this study.
“I’m here to ask you to not spend a dime on anything towards the commuter rail whatsoever.”
Jean Frakes, who moved to town in 1979, said she doesn’t want a train station near her home on Gilbert Road or anywhere and vowed to show up at every meeting to oppose it.
“In my opinion, it’s going to increase crime,” said Genny Jones, a 25-year resident. “We don’t need it. If you ever noticed, our buses are empty and it’s going to raise our taxes. I think it’s just going to change the whole atmosphere of our beautiful town.”
The residents also said they knew nothing about the town’s intentions until they attended a community forum rallying the public against the passenger rail. The forum was sponsored by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, which advocates pro-growth and limited government policies.
The nonprofit organization held a forum in Queen Creek on June 22 and in Gilbert a day later, which was hosted by Gilbert Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes, who’s also the vice president of the Arizona Free Enterprise Club.
At the Queen Creek event held at Heritage Academy Gateway, Yentes was joined by that Town’s Councilwoman Leah Martineau in telling the attendees why commuter rail was wrong.
“With it is being talked about in Gilbert we know that Queen Creek will be next,” Martineau said.
Martineau said no items regarding commuter rail will appear on upcoming Queen Creek Town Council agendas and Yentes said now is the time for concerned residents to act.
“Stop the Commuter Rail” fliers were handed out that included contact information for each council member in Queen Creek and Gilbert and urged residents to voice their opposition.
Yentes outlined six major reasons for why commuter rail is bad – it increases crime, increases taxes, requires massive subsidies, uses outdated technology and has falling ridership.
“We’re convinced this is a really terrible idea for our community,” said Yentes, who brought up the same talking points at the April 26 council meeting where staff requested a contract award for a study to look at the feasibility of site locations in the downtown Heritage District and for preliminary site design of phases for a transit center in the Cooley Station community.
The centers would not only serve as a hub for commuter rail and intercity rail but other modes of transportation such as bus, bicycle and rideshare. Yentes’ opposition prompted the council to table the discussion until August when they return from taking July off.
“We’re spending our money on lobbyists that are therefore going to the state capitol and trying to get more of our tax dollars to go towards more of these types of things,” Martineau said.
Martineau was appointed to the Valley Metro Regional Public Transportation Authority Board of Directors at the beginning of the year. The RPTA Board has 19 members comprising elected officials appointed by their own mayor, councils and the county board of supervisors.
Along with them, the Valley Metro Rail Board of Directors has four members of elected officials that help guide the agency by providing transportation leadership to best serve the region and their communities, according to its website.
In 2018, Maricopa Association of Governments released the Regional Commuter Rail System Study Update that revises the results of the original study conducted in 2010.
Commuter rail is not the same as light rail service, which focuses on shorter corridors and more frequent service throughout the day.
Commuter rail corridors are typically longer than LRT lines, which traditionally are fewer than 20 miles in length, according to MAG.
The study said commuter rail could share existing freight rail tracks in each corridor with a second track being constructed within the central portions of the system to accommodate both freight and passenger trains.
The 2018 study proposed the possibility of a 61.4-mile “Estrella/San Tan Line” commuter rail route connecting Buckeye to Florence with 16 stops. Travel time along the entire route estimates one hour and 18 minutes.
There are also plans for a 53.8-mile “Grand/ Kyrene Line” from Wickenburg to Wild Horse Pass/I-10 with 14 stops. Travel time along the entire route estimates one hour and nine minutes.
The study estimates that the Estrella/San Tan Line would have more than 10,000 daily passengers by 2040, with only 240 coming from Queen Creek.
The study looked at two possible models of locomotives: Locomotive Hauled Coaches (LHC) and Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU).
For example, the San Diego Coaster that connects downtown San Diego to Oceanside, California, utilizes an LHU. The Sonoma–Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) that connects Santa Rosa to downtown San Rafael, California utilizes a DMU.
Capital costs for both line corridors, System Elements including Union Station and Commuter Rail Maintenance Facility, and 15 trainsets at approximately $2.5 billion.
The light rail currently connecting Phoenix to Mesa has approximately 28 miles of track that has cost $2.1 billion to construct with average weekday ridership of 48,000, according to Valley Metro.
Operation and maintenance for both lines costs depends on what model of locomotives will run on them but estimates are between $27 million and $42 million.
GSN Managing Editor Cecilia Chan contributed to this report.