Perhaps, the Town of Gilbert should heed Mark Twain’s advice: “Never pick a fight with people who buy ink by the barrel.”
Signmaker Jim Torgeson says as fast as he is putting up posters urging voters to reject a $515-million bond, the Town has been taking them down. Early voting begins this week for the Nov. 2 special election, which is mail-in only.
“They have interfered with the timing of the message before the ballots are mailed out,” said Torgeson, who has lived in Gilbert since 2008 and questions whether the town really needs such a big bond. “So, instead of people seeing it couple of times and thinking about it, I may be lucky if they’ve seen it once or twice.”
Town officials say the signs violated state statute by not containing the name of a contact person.
“Instead, the signs stated they had been paid for by a ‘Private Citizen’ and included a phone number,” according to a statement from Town Attorney Chris Payne’s office. “In compliance with the Town’s long-standing practice, Code Compliance called the phone number to provide an opportunity to remedy the deficiency. Code Compliance did not receive a call back, and after the 24-hour notice period had passed, they removed 57 non-conforming signs. The signs were held until the owner was able to pick them up.”
Torgeson, however, isn’t giving up without a fight. He has hired attorney Tim La Sota who fired off a letter to Gilbert, telling the Town to back off or face a lawsuit.
La Sota in his Sept. 28 letter claimed the Town is violating Torgeson’s right to free speech and that the state statute Gilbert pointed to doesn’t apply to his client.
The statute states that a political sign must have “the name and telephone number or website address of the candidate or campaign committee contact person.”
“There is no candidate or campaign committee in this instance,” noted La Sota, who also represented Councilman Laurin Hendrix in his suit against Gilbert last year to take his seat early.
And, La Sota reminded the Town that it has been down this road before and lost.
In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court in Reed v. Gilbert ruled that Gilbert’s sign ordinance violated a church’s freedom of speech. The justices found that the ordinance placed more restrictions on the church’s signs than with other types of signs.
“The Town of Gilbert seems not to have learned its lesson,” La Sota said. “I also understand that other persons and entities regularly place signs in rights-of-way without a person’s name and number affixed and these signs are not removed by the Town.”
La Sota accused the Town of showing a “willingness to cast the law aside for political purposes” and pointed to its attempt last year to keep Hendrix out of office as long as possible because it objected to Hendrix’s political positions.
“The Town received the letter regarding the sign owner’s complaints and it is currently being reviewed,” according to Payne’s office last week. “However, the Town strongly disagrees with a number of the legal and factual assertions made in the letter.”
Torgeson said the Town’s interpretation of the law is meant to silence him.
“I no longer have safe harbor,” he said. “It exposes me to the masses for retribution.”
Torgeson’s objections to the bond included it’s too big of an ask from taxpayers and amounted to a “slush fund” for the town.
A number of projects – like new roads included in the Transportation and Infrastructure Bond – would help improve safety and relieve congestion in Gilbert, according to officials. The last time the Town went to voters with a transportation bond was 13 years ago.
“That bond is just not right,” Torgeson said. “It’s not that the Town doesn’t need to bond for certain things but not double dipping.”
He was referring to the state’s allocation of $7.9 million for the construction of Ocotillo Bridge, which will connect two major arterials. The bridge also is included in the list of bond projects.
“When the ballot question was submitted to the county for inclusion in the upcoming election, the Town did not yet know if state funding would be granted,” explained spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison in an email. “Now that state funding has been awarded to Gilbert for the Ocotillo Bridge project, Gilbert will wait to see if voters authorize the remaining funding needed through the transportation Bonds.
“If voters authorize the bonds, the Gilbert Town Council will have the option to use less of the authorized bond amount or to use the full bonds and allocate less money to the Ocotillo Bridge project and more money toward another transportation-related project needed in the community.”
The Town’s current budget for the bridge was $53.8 million. The bridge is expected to open for traffic in spring 2024 and allow for faster emergency response times in the area and a direct access for people to Gilbert Regional Park.
Regardless, $515 million “is an incredible amount of money, an open check book,” said Torgeson, who preferred the Town go with a $100-million bond and later return to voters if more funding is needed.
Torgeson added that his lack of trust in Mayor Brigette Peterson’s leadership plays a role in his opposition to the bond.
Torgeson filed two complaints against the mayor. In the first complaint Torgeson alleged Peterson violated Gilbert’s Ethics Code by attempting to have pass amendments that would give her control over how long speakers could talk – or not at Council meetings. This was seen by detractors that Peterson was trying to shut down critics, who’ve demanded she resign from office.
In the second complaint, Torgeson claimed he was denied his First Amendment right to speak on an agenda item Aug. 3. The item was on the consent agenda, which is considered routine and generally voted on without Council discussion or public input.
An outside attorney found both of his complaints without merit.
In his signs, Togeson ties the embattled mayor to the bond. The messages included, “You can’t trust Mayor Peterson. No on the Bond” and “Peterson supports taxpayer dollars for sex change surgery. No on the Bond.” The second sign referenced Peterson’s support to include sex change surgery as an insurance benefit for employees, which did not pass.
Torgeson isn’t new to the inner workings of Town Hall.
He has served as an alternate on the Planning Commission and was on the Heritage District Redevelopment Commission. He ran unsuccessfully for council in 2016 and intends to run again. He’s filed a statement of interest with the Town, which will have four open seats next year.
Torgeson said he’s not deterred and that the signs will go back up at 100 of the Town’s major intersections. To date, he’s printed 500 anti-bond signs.
“I’m going to bury them with it,” Torgeson said.