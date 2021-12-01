A town resident wants a judge to toss out Gilbert’s $515-million transportation and infrastructure bond that passed earlier this month by 164 votes.
Jim Torgeson claimed Gilbert “engaged in misconduct” by targeting and removing his signs against the bond, which violated his right to free speech and influenced the election’s outcome. Torgeson named the Town, the mayor and all six council members in the suit filed Nov. 22.
“The Town Attorney’s Office, with the assistance of outside counsel, is currently reviewing Mr. Torgeson’s lawsuit,” the Town said in a statement. “The Town strongly disagrees with the legal and factual assertions made in the lawsuit and is confident that the election results will be upheld.”
In mid-September, Torgeson, who owns a sign company in Mesa, began posting anti-bond signs in Gilbert.
But town employees removed at least 57 signs, claiming they violated state statute by not including a contact name. Torgeson’s phone number, however, was on the signs.
Torgeson’s attorney, Tim La Sota, countered that the statute didn’t apply to his client because he was neither a political candidate nor a political action committee and threatened to sue if the Town continued with taking down the signs.
Although the Town didn’t agree with the attorney on the legality of the signs, it allowed them to remain.
It took Torgeson and his paid workers until Oct. 8 to fully replace the 57 Town-confiscated signs – two days after early voting began, according to the suit. The all-mail election was Nov. 2.
La Sota in the suit said the Town has a history “of not removing political signs when it agrees with the political message on the signs” even though they were in violation.
He pointed to the mayoral election in November 2020 where Brigette Peterson successfully beat Matt Nielsen at the ballot box.
A group posted signs in Gilbert’s rights-of-way attacking Nielsen with messages such as “Matt Nielsen will Defund the Police!” that contained no contact name, candidate or PAC paying for the signs, La Sota said.
“Because the Town did not find the anti-Nielsen political messages conveyed to be undesirable, the Town did not confiscate these political signs,” the suit said. “There was no effort to have employees work overtime, or any discernable effort at all by the Town to remove these signs.”
Through a public records request, Torgeson got his hands on employee emails that showed a concerted effort to remove his signs, with a code enforcement supervisor considering paying volunteer employees overtime to remove the signs.
The suit stated the mayor and 14 town employees, including Town Attorney Chris Payne and Town Clerk Chaveli Herrera had some level of involvement in removing Torgeson’s signs.
La Sota also said while the Town targeted his client, it left alone other signs such as those advertising holiday lights installation and personal tutoring in the rights-of-way that were in violation.
That double standard also was raised by Councilman Laurin Hendrix at the Nov. 16 meeting, when he and Councilwoman Aimee Yentes voted against accepting the election results.
La Sota noted that sometime after that council meeting, town employees began removing the noted commercial signs and “such action is either an admission that they should have treated all signs equally in the first instance, or it is an attempt to try to obscure the Town’s wrongdoing in initially targeting only those signs that contained a political message that the Town did not agree with.”
Besides asking the court to declare the election results null and void, Torgeson is asking for attorney fees and an injunction barring the Town from moving forward with the bond.