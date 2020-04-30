COVID-19 couldn’t keep a superhero away from the bedside of a sick Gilbert child at Cardon Children’s Medical Center in Mesa.
Unsuspecting Cruz Mendonca, 4, received the virtual visit from his favorite hero, Captain America, during his 13-day stay at the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit.
“He was surprised and excited,” said dad Matt Mendonca, who has two other sons, 10 and 3. “He’s a little shy so he was very intently watching him and listening and he gave him some smiles.
“He was very happy to see him and thought it was pretty cool. He was Captain America for Halloween last year.”
Banner’s Child Life Services team staged the visit with Comicare, a Goodyear nonprofit that brings costumed characters and comic books to children in hospitals. With COVID-19, the visits are now virtual.
Captain America’s alter ego is Mesa resident Andrew Gordon, a seminary teacher by day, who also takes on the role of Batman.
“Comicare visits Cardon Children’s patients once a month and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale at least once a month,” said Banner Health spokesman Corey Schubert.
“They are a huge support to Banner Children’s and the Child Life Program. They are amazing advocates for us and are always willing to make special individual visits, as well.”
Cruz has medulloblastoma, a common type of cancerous brain tumor in children.
“We kind of noticed it, the headaches a few weeks ago,” Mendonca said. “He has allergies and so we thought it was sinus headaches. It was off and on and being in the house, watching TV maybe it was straining his eyes.
“There’s a lot of different things that could have caused the headaches. When we noticed his hands shaking, we decided to get it checked out.”
His parents brought him to the emergency room at Cardon Children, where scans detected the tumor.
Cruz underwent brain surgery April 10.
“They got all the tumor out,” Mendonca said. “But he needs to undergo chemo and radiation. We’re still figuring that out.”
Cruz returned home last week and is still recuperating.
“I think he is glad to be out,” Mendonca said. “It was kind of a long stay and he missed his family. They allowed only one parent in there at a time. With COVID he would see one of us and then we would trade off. He didn’t get to see his brothers for a couple of weeks and his grandparents but we did do face-time.”
Due to the pandemic, Banner Heath is prohibiting visitors from all its locations with exceptions, including pediatric patients under 18, who are allowed one adult visitor a day.
Mendonca said they’ve shared with Cruz limited information about his medical condition.
“It’s a lot to take in,” he said. “He doesn’t know all the things. He knows we fixed his head. It’s hard to explain to a 4-year-old.”
One of the things Cruz did when he got home was to dress up as Captain America.
“He’s recovering and trying to get back to normal,” Mendonca said. “It’s still kind of hard doing everything – getting his hands to do what he wants and his neck is still sore from surgery but he definitely has made a lot of progress and continues to get better.”