Gilbert officials are exploring if they can give more financial help to HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum without violating the state’s gift clause after its feell short by nearly $1 million on its fundraising to expand.
Currently the Town gives $50,000 a year to HD SOUTH for maintenance and operation costs under an agreement in place since about 2010.
“To break ground we need about $2.5 million,” CEO and President Denise Lopez told Council earlier this month. “We raised almost $1.6 million; $1.3 million has come from the community. The rest has been in grants.”
HD South in 2020 announced a capital campaign to construct a 6,000-square-foot single-story, multipurpose building for programs, exhibits and rental space. It also included remodeling the current art gallery to allow for more exhibitions and upgrading the courtyard for outdoor entertainment, classes and rentals.
“This expansion project will solidify our standing as the cornerstone for history, art, culture and public programming in our community,” Lopez said. “This will provide Gilbert residents with a greater opportunity to experience art and culture in their own backyard.
“The town’s population is expanding and yet we lack a central hub for art and culture in Gilbert. New residents expect varied offerings and amenities and we have an amazing opportunity to create a legacy based on our rich heritage,” she said, adding:
“This next year is critical for our organization as we construct these new facilities and open them with new programming and a new revenue stream that will ensure our financial sustainability.”
The town’s annual allotment to HD South is meant to help it move toward financial self-sufficiency.
Lopez said the project has already gone through the approval process with the town Redevelopment Commission.
She said the museum launched its capital campaign in 2017 and began reaching out for donations in 2020.
“Two weeks later, the world shut down,” she said. “So, we definitely experienced some stalling in this project just because of the issues that we were experiencing as a nation and the world, quite frankly.”
Councilman Scott September asked for the impact on the project from inflation and supply chain disruptions.
“Do you have a percentage of how much the project budget has had to increase from a percentage perspective based on the inflation that we’re experiencing?” he asked.
Lopez responded, “It doubled.”
HD SOUTH’s original capital campaign goal was $2 million.
“Construction costs did increase dramatically from what we had originally planned,” she said, adding supply chain issues are subsiding.
“We are confident with our partnership with our general contractor, Caliente Construction, that we will be able to come to a very equitable balance at the end of this project,” Lopez said. “We’re ready to get back on track, start moving forward and get this expansion project done.”
Councilman Scott Anderson asked if the project could begin in the hope that would attract more donors.
“We do realize that once we can get sticks in the ground that will definitely increase our visibility,” Lopez said.
But the general contractor has advised against that move until HD all funds are raised, she added.
Anderson next asked if the school district could help.
Lopez responded that members of the Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board and district employees are donors.
“It’s my understanding that you’ve met with staff and they’ve talked about the gift clause and how we’re not able to just give money,” said Councilwoman Kathy Tilque, noting HD SOUTH needs about $1 million to complete its project. “So, we have to come up with how we could donate money.
“I know that in the past when we’ve had projects that we feel are beneficial for economic development that there are times that we can look at waving some of the permitting fees that have a dollar value,” she said, asking if that would suffice in lieu of actual cash.
The Arizona Constitution’s Gift Clause basically bans governmental entities from giving financial aid to private interests.
Lopez, however, said, “Although we are a private nonprofit organization, our programming and mission is really an extension of the town
“It is Gilbert’s history that we are preserving. We enhance arts and culture which helps keep us a community of excellence and drives economic development.”
Councilwoman Yung Koprowski said the museum’s property has lots of areas with public access and suggested the town take a closer look at purchasing rights of way for future projects.
“It’s one of those nice corners in Gilbert that has no public right-of-way on it,” Koprowski said.
September said he wanted to see more dialogue and a little deeper exploration into “what kind of value the town would get if the town were to invest in this project and what that looks like specifically,”
“Put some numbers behind that,” he said. “And then you know what I want to know if it’s a public-private partnership.”
Anderson added, “This is just the beginning (and) they will be doing some negotiating and see where we go from here.”
Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes reminded everyone that the makeup of the current council will change soon and that the incoming three members’ goals and opinions may be different.
Parks and Recreation Director Robert Carmona acknowledged council members’ consensus to begin looking for ways to increase the town’s help for the museum and said staff would bring back considerations for review.
“HD South is a gem in our community,” Mayor Brigette Peterson said. “I feel in a time in this country when we’re culturally trending to remove our history that preserving our history is even more important than ever.”
Peterson said she noticed that “their ceilings are being held up with ladders and boxes at the movement because of a leak that they had inside.”
“So the funds that they do have coming in are having to go directly to some of those things at the moment and not able to go to this campaign to be able to fund what we would really love to see for this gem in the community,” Peterson said.
“I would be very interested in seeing what can be presented to us in the future and if there’s a way that the town can join in a partnership. I have no idea if that’s possible or if we’ll have the votes but I definitely think it’s worth exploring the conversation.”
Lopez said the current year’s budget is $205,000 and confirmed that proceeds from its general fundraising are being used on immediate repairs.
According to Lopez, HD SOUTH on average sees 8,000 visitors a year of which 48% are Gilbert residents; 22% are visitors from other parts of Arizona; 28% are from other states and 2% from other countries.
In the latest available IRS returns, HD SOUTH reported $432,000 in revenue, including $363,000 from donations and grants and $4,150 from program fees for 2020. Its expenditures that year totaled $254,592, which included $155,808 for salaries and benefits.
The town has been supporting HD SOUTH since 1997. That first year’s financial support was $48,000 and over time, the funding has fluctuated from as low as $1,000 a year to as high as $79,790 for fiscal year 2005-06, according to the town.
The museum is housed in a 109-year-old building that once served as Gilbert Elementary School. It is the oldest standing building in Gilbert and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Staff presented a report to council earlier this year that compared how neighboring municipalities fund their arts and culture for fiscal year 2020-21
Mesa’s Arts and Culture Department had a $10.8 million budget to manage the Mesa Arts Center, the i.d.e.a. Museum and the Arizona Museum of Natural History.
Comparably sized Chandler gave its Cultural Development Department $680,337 for the operation of the Chandler Museum and $1.95 million for the Center for the Arts. Overall, the city that fiscal year allocated $4.6 million for cultural development, according to the report.
In Tempe, the History Museum and store received $325,922 in General Fund support. The city, the report noted, has spent $6.4 million altogether for arts and cultural-services programming.
And, Scottsdale’s Museum of the West gets a significant amount of financial support from the city, which built the facility for $11.4 million, according to the report.