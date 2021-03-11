A group of homeowners may be headed into a court battle with Gilbert over a land grab the town calls inevitable.
Gilbert intends to acquire an existing easement running through the backyards of 24 homes along the Western Canal in order to repair a deteriorating sewer line that runs from Lindsay Road to 800 feet west of Burk Street.
Six significantly corroded manholes between the 24 parcels also are in need of work.
“I don’t think they will work with the neighbors,” resident Donna Lucchesi said. “They’ve already decided they are going to take our properties and do whatever they want to do and are not going to listen to what we have to say and look for better options.
“We will probably retain attorneys and reach out to the community for support,” said Lucchesi, who would have to get rid of one of her two ponies because she won’t have enough land for two.
“We supported the mayor, we supported the Town Council (in the election last year) and they are not showing any kind of support,” she added.
Lucchesi’s comments came a day after Town Council held a special meeting Feb. 25 specifically to hear the residents’ concerns with the Concrete Pipe Gravity Sewer Rehab Project, referred to as Project No. WW1060.
Residents were notified in December of the town’s intent and appraisals of their properties began in February.
The aging pipeline, which collects 3 million gallons a day of wastewater from approximately 15,000 households in the north part of Gilbert, needs immediate rehabilitation, according to town staff.
The town in 2017 identified the project following “some pretty significant failures” in its wastewater system.
“There is a tremendous impact to the property owners here,” Town Engineer David Fabiano acknowledged at the two-hour meeting.
“We understand that, we know it,” he continued. “We would love to be able to do something different. We just don’t know where we would be able to do something different.”
When the sewer pipe was installed in 1986, there were no obstructions in the easement but 30 years later, many of the homes have extended their walls to the south, likely with permission, according to Jason Montgomery, town senior project manager.
The town’s project team, including Entellus, a civil engineering firm, devised three solutions, all requiring varying degrees of land acquisition.
Montgomery said the original intention was to relocate the 36-inch sewer pipe outside of the 24 parcels and onto U.S. Bureau of Reclamation land controlled by the Salt River Project.
The utility company, which has electrical transmission towers on both sides of the canal, rejected that plan, he added.
“Since we have existing easement for these pipelines, it was a difficult argument to justify a need to relocate it in the Western Canal,” Montgomery said.
SRP “holds strict control of this corridor because it’s so congested with existing utilities,” he noted. “They’re very precautionary about what they place within the Western Canal.”
The town also has a reclaimed water line and a portable water line running adjacent to the sewer line along the Western Canal.
A second solution called for acquiring seven parcels for the six manholes but that would only allow access to clean the sewer line and not to rehab it, said Montgomery.
He added that the relining of the pipeline would take a considerable amount of land to do the work.
“We’re not getting access to the sewer pipeline between the manholes nor do we have access to that 18-inch reclaimed water line that we know will need work in the near future,” he said.
But the third solution of acquiring the easement from all 24 parcels, would ensure the town of unobstructed access and the ability to do expected rehab on the other two water pipes in the coming years, according to Montgomery.
The solution chosen was based on six criteria, including improve infrastructure reliability, increase access, reduce present and future impact to landowners and best value for the town.
Montgomery said the land acquisitions are expected to conclude by November with pipe rehabilitation to begin in 2022.
Although residents said they don’t have a problem granting access to their property and were willing to take down their block walls for the project, it was not seen as a practical option for the town.
“It would be foolish from an engineering perspective to put the walls back up knowing that we’re going to take them down again 50 years in the future,” Fabiano said.
“It’s more prudent to put those walls back up so that the easement area is protected and we have a dedicated utility corridor that can be operated and maintained in a more safe fashion so you won’t have a sinkhole show up in your backyard, you won’t have a 24-inch water line burst and start flooding your house,” he continued.
“Those things would be removed because that’s going to be then outside of your property.”
Resident Leslie Novak asked Council members when they became aware of the sewer-line project and was the 45-minute presentation by staff that night given to them before they voted in November to approve the land acquisitions.
Mayor Brigette Peterson said the November vote was to award a $224,873 contract to Jacobs Engineering Group to do the land acquisitions and that no presentation was given.
But Fabiano noted that there was a resolution on the same agenda approving the land purchases.
“They were given a briefing,” he said. “That briefing was not as extensive as to what has been shared here tonight.”
Fabiano added that the contract with Jacobs Engineering in November “was actually a different Council that approved that contract upon recommendation of staff.”
However, the only new member since that November vote is Peterson, who took office in January.
Fabiano also addressed a resident’s question why the gravity sewer pipe couldn’t be rerouted and be placed under the street.
“We’re unable to reroute it is because (the water) falls by gravity,” he responded. “There isn’t enough elevation difference that exists between where it’s at and we can’t move it anywhere else… We’re stuck with that one in its location.”
Wastewater Manager Ken Snow said the town was being protective before a serious problem occurs.
“In some ways this conversation is great because we are ahead of the failure,” Snow said. “We are not standing in your backyard right now. We are not standing around a hole that is formed and we are not trying to set up a bypass pipe to bypass 3 million gallons a day of sewage past the Western Canal all the way down to the Neely Wastewater Reclamation facility.
“We are here before it’s happened and that in itself is a good thing. We recognize that it is difficult to understand that (with a) pipeline that we can’t see.”
Resident Brian Tussiny said if the town knew it had to fix the pipe in 2017, why wasn’t it disclosed when he purchased his house in 2019.
“There was not a single mention of this,” Tussiny said. “They did mention that we had the easement, which we were totally fine with and we bought this wonderful piece of land with this giant backyard that our kids could run around in. Now it’s literally going to get cut over half of what we thought we were buying.”
Fabiano said that was a difficult question to answer but generally when the town undertakes a capital project of this nature, it begins as a study. He noted the original intention was to move the sewer line off the properties as much as possible.
“The town has a utility infrastructure here that we don’t have a choice,” he said. “It has to remain functional today and into the future – 50, 100, 200 years. As long as the town remains a town, that infrastructure has to function because all of us want to be able to use our sanitary facilities inside of our homes.”
A couple of residents voiced their displeasure at how the meeting was conducted, saying they’ve been asking for a face-to-face conversation with their elected leaders and not with staff.
“I didn’t know it was going to be a dog-and-pony show to tell us what we’ve heard and heard and heard again,” said Julia McCleve.
“I love my backyard,” she said. “I don’t want to see it torn up. He’s giving us a dog-and-pony show and I don’t know if you guys even know what we’re talking about.”
No action was taken at the meeting.
“We heard all of your concerns and this is not an easy decision for any of us,” Peterson told the residents. “All I can say as your mayor now is …I’m planning for the next 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 100 years of this community.”
She said “things have changed over time and we take everything that we do extremely seriously.”
“We appreciate you coming out and hearing everything what we had to offer and we continue to look forward to working with you on this as we move forward as a community.”
Residents said it seemed like a done deal.
“Gosh, I think right now, we are recovering from that gut punch,” said resident Stacy Adams, who has lived at her home since 2012 with her husband, Randy. “We thought it would be open communication, a roundtable discussion.
“In fact, it was another presentation – like a filibuster of a presentation we’ve already seen from the project engineer. We learned it was the first time for Council to see the presentation, which makes us leery why the Council was voting on an important item without full scope and review of the matter.”
She added the Council was dead set on its plan and was “foolish with our tax dollars,” when the homeowners were willing to work with the town. The Adamses stand to lose 6,000 square feet of their property.
“We understand the vital importance of this huge 36-inch sewer main,” she said. “We knew that when we bought our property but we are willing to work with the town to keep the agreed easement in place and they’re not willing to honor that easement with us and that is why we are so frustrated.”