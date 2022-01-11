Greg Davis had retired and wanted to downsize, so he posted a for-sale sign in front of his 3,025-square-foot home on Commerce Avenue.
Despite a red-hot housing market, it sat unsold for 90 days as Davis and 23 of his neighbors have been living under the Town’s threat of eminent domain for over a year.
“I took it off the market because it was in limbo,” Davis said last week. “People came through and when they saw the signs, ‘Stop the land grab,’ they backed out. “We had some people who wanted us to reduce the price. We said ‘no.’ We don’t know what’s going to happen with the city and until that pans out it puts us in limbo trying to sell.”
But a resolution is in the works as the fate of the properties could be decided as early as April.
The Town in December 2020 first notified the homeowners along Hemlock and Commerce avenues and Honeysuckle Lane of its intention to acquire a portion of their backyards in order to access and fix a deteriorating sewer pipeline along the Western Canal.
The pipeline carries about 30 percent of the town’s wastewater from 15,000 houses to the Neely Water Reclamation Facility.
A 25-foot-wide utility easement runs through the homes’ backyards but over time, it has become increasingly difficult to access the 36-year-old pipeline for routine inspections and maintenance as some residents have put up obstructions like storage units, according to the Town.
A reclaimed-water pipeline also in need of work is within the same easement and south of it is a portable water pipeline.
After some residents spoke up against a “land grab,” Town Council last May approved hiring Entellus for $225,302 to come up with other options besides eminent domain. The civil engineering firm has already been paid $213,489 for initially developing three solutions for repairing the sewer pipeline, all requiring varying degrees of land acquisition.
Entellus came up with 10 options for all three pipelines and is now down to four, which it is further studying and fine-tuning the estimated costs:
•Proceed with eminent domain on the 24 properties and relocate the backyard walls at an estimated cost of $16.8 million.
•Create a utility corridor by installing a barrier on the north side of the easement on the 24 properties at a cost of $14.8 million.
•Acquire land at manhole locations and install a block wall around the manholes to provide permanent access from the south at a cost of $12.8 million.
•Install gates at the properties with a manhole in the backyard to provide access at a cost of $12.5 million.
Davis, a retired engineer, said the latter two options are acceptable to the homeowners as they would affect fewer properties. Entellus presented the options to residents in November.
“You don’t need access to the whole line,” Davis said. “You only need to get access through the manholes.”
Davis added that residents discussed using gates at the manhole properties soon after they were alerted of the eminent domain proceedings. Appraisals have already been completed on all the properties.
Stacy Adams, who lives in one of the homes with a manhole in the backyard, said the Town should have done an analysis of all the possibilities from the beginning instead of “coming out with the threat of buying our property from us and claiming eminent domain.”
She said the Town’s threat caused hurt feelings among the residents and “we don’t trust them anymore.”
Staff last year told Council that eminent domain was necessary because it would guarantee the Town unrestricted visibility and access.
“They’ve been caught with their pants down and this is the way they are handling it,” Adams said.
Hiring Entellus to look for more options, however, was a waste of taxpayers’ money as no new solution was on the table, Adams said.
And she said six of the options that were eventually removed were already known not to be feasible. The six options called for relocating all three pipelines with each involving portions of the Western Canal where existing SRP power lines are.
“Every option was investigated and low and behold SRP wouldn’t play ball, wouldn’t let them into their area, which we knew would happen,” Adams said. “So a lot of nothing. It was a lot of busy work and again I feel it was an unnecessary spend.”
According to the Town, the six options were determined not allowable due to Bureau of Reclamation land-use restrictions along the Western Canal.
“They apparently had more money than they know what to do with,” Adams said of the Town. “Essentially they spent money to say they did their due diligence.”
The Town didn’t respond to Adams’ criticism.
“Staff is progressing with a combined corridor analysis along the Western Canal from Lindsay Road to Gilbert Road,” Town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison told the Gilbert Sun News. “In supplement to the original options under consideration, ideas and feedback received from residents have assisted in framing the numerous additional options currently being considered.”