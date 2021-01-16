Former Chandler City Council member Jack Sellers is now chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
Sellers, who won election to his first full term last November, was unanimously picked as supervisor by his four fellow members.
Sellers, who was first appointed to the board in 2019 and whose district includes Chandler, Gilbert and part of Ahwatukee, says he’s focused on building a brighter future for Maricopa County.
“Over the last year, I have watched as our whole nation has been shaken to its core,” said Sellers. “The faster we as a county, a state and a nation can beat this virus, the faster we can secure a brighter future for all Americans.”
Sellers said the first step is ending the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring residents have accurate information about the spread of the virus and timely access to vaccines.
“My office will look to expand our efforts to educate on facts, especially when it comes to the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. The critics are loud; we will be louder,” Sellers stated. “We will continue to lead based on science and common sense.”
The next step is restoring trust in elections to the average voter, he said.
“The Board of Supervisors welcomes good-faith efforts to make our elections the best they can be. That is why my colleagues and I support a full forensic audit of our election tabulation equipment once all litigation related to the 2020 General Election is over,” Sellers said.
“I have full faith in our team and the integrity of our elections.”
He noted that previous audits and hand counts have shown the 2020 elections were safe, secure, and accurate.
Another top priority is crafting and getting voter approval for a regional transportation and infrastructure plan to replace Prop 400. As the nation’s fastest-growing county, Sellers said a comprehensive transportation plan is essential to ensure that we continue to be an attractive destination for families and businesses.
Sellers was on the State Transportation Board.
“We cannot lose sight of planning for our future,” Sellers said. “As hard as it is to remember, the current crises are temporary. What we must focus on is how to sustain and improve quality of life in our region for the next 20 years. Extensive expansion of smart infrastructure will be the key to our future success.”
“I truly hope that we, along with our cities/towns and the Maricopa County Association of Governments can put in the work and make the tough decisions necessary to assure the next generation has an opportunity to enjoy the quality of life available to our citizens today.”