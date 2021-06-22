Gilbert Public Schools is expected Wednesday, June 23, to conclude its interviews behind closed doors of 17 candidates interested in filling an upcoming vacancy on the governing board.
The district’s “collaboration team” will forward the names of three candidates to Maricopa County Superintendent Steve Watson for consideration. Watson is not obligated to choose from the district’s recommended candidates in appointing someone to the seat, which will become vacant June 30 with Reed Carr’s resignation. Carr’s term ends Jan. 1, 2025.
The public is not allowed to sit in on the interviews of the candidates for a job in which they could potentially serve in the elected position until Dec. 31, 2022. The position goes up for election in November 2022 to fill the remaining two years of the term.
“As is standard for any interview process they will not be open to the public,” spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis said. “It is the County Superintendent that does the interviews to actually select – our interviews are to recommend three candidates to the County Superintendent.”
She also said because the interview committee does not include the full five-member board, the district was not required to let the public attend.
The committee comprises board President Charles Santa Cruz, Board Clerk Lori Wood, Superintendent Shane McCord, a teacher, a support staff person, a principal and two parents.
Watson’s office also doesn’t let the public in on ionterviews for the vacancy, which it hopes to fill in late July or early August.
Candidates interested in the job are: William Parker, Lisa Richard, Cathy Sue Brundage, Cody Jacobs, Trina Jonas, Shannon Jones, Kate Porter, Michael Orlando, Danielle Delgado, Collette Davis Evans, Crystal Henrichsen, William Francis Barrett Toon, Michael Flores, Chad Heywood, Jeffrey Cox, George Pizarro III and Blake Robison.
Jonas, Brundage, Porter and Pizarro also submitted letters of interest to Watson’s office.
Here’s a look at what the candidates told the district in application letters.
• William Parker: retired high school teacher and retired U.S. Marine Corps officer, who taught Navy JROTC for 17 years. Both daughters graduated from Mesquite High School. He said that now that he is retired, he has time to give back to the community.
• Lisa Richard: attorney and board member of the Parent School Organization at her children’s school in Gilbert. She and her husband are parents to four adopted children, two of whom are special needs. She said she wants to provide a voice on the board for parents with children.
• Cathy Sue Brundage: Retired adjunct English instructor at Mesa Community College. Worked as a child advocate with the Maricopa courts, involved with church youth groups and the PTA when her children were younger. Has desire to make a positive contribution to her community.
• Cody Jacobs: Senior Human Relations leader at The Boeing Co. Active supporter of a Scout Troop and Boulder Creek PTO. Retired as a colonel in 2019 from the U.S. Air Force. Enjoy spending time with his son. Will actively work towards the strategic goals established by the district and advocate for improvements to benefit the district.
• Trina Jonas: Owns real estate business. Actively involved with community groups. She was the secretary, then president of Greenfield Elementary School PTSO for three years. Currently serving second year as president of the Greenfield Junior High PTRO. Worked to recruit many families out of charter schools and into GPS. She said she wants to be on the board because she would be able to represent a wide variety of parents in the district who feel they lacked representation. She also wants to bridge gaps and find solutions to bring people during a challenging school year.
• Shannon Jones: Homemaker and a lash technician. A PTSO volunteer and a GPS alumna. Attended Chandler Gilbert Community College for teaching and did student-teaching at Islands Elementary before she became a mother. She has viewed most of the school board meetings this year and wants to take on new challenges. She believes in making a difference and volunteering in the community while helping shape GPS’ future.
• Kate Porter: A substitute teacher, Realtor and mother of three, she said she was forced to pull her youngest child out of GPS and enroll her in a charter school because she was struggling with social isolation and with online schooling. She wants to be a board member to help bring back children and families who left the district.
• Michael Orlando: Was a 7th and 8th-grade social studies teacher until he and over 100 other educators were laid off by the district in March. He’s a Boy Scout leader and church youth advisor. Has first-hand knowledge of the needs of students and teachers in the district and wants to work on improvements.
• Chad Heywood: Attorney and adjunct professor at Grand Canyon University. Dad to three children at Finley Farms Elementary and community volunteer. He was raised in Gilbert and wants to ensure the district continues its quality education.
• Danielle Delgado: Director of Speech and Debate at Tempe Preparatory Academy. A GPS alumna – Neely Traditional, South Valley and Mesquite High. Expressed a desire to be a voice for individuals and work to increase access to opportunities.
• Collette Davis Evans: Loan originator for AZ Home Loans. Volunteer for her children’s classrooms and currently a high school orchestra treasurer. In 2014, she co-formed the United for Education Political Action Committee to support public education through school board and override campaigns. Her goal is to ensure the district remains among the top in the state.
• Crystal Henrichsen: Has a master’s degree in managerial communication with project management. Worked for PayPal until five years ago when she became a stay-at-home mom. Classroom volunteer in GPS. Volunteering is her No. 1 hobby. She wants to ensure the district keeps its great educational standards and improve in areas that are lacking.
• William Francis Barrett Toon: Has a doctorate in education. Before retiring in 2017, he worked 42 years in emergency medical services, half the time as an educator. Was a volunteer firefighter and a parent volunteer and assistant coach for a cadet competition drill team for a school district out of state. Wants to help collaborate on achieving solutions while on the board.
• Michael Flores: Has a master’s degree in management/corporate leadership and recently retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Currently is a substitute teacher for Chandler Unified School District. Involved in a number of community volunteer organizations such as Gilbert Rotary Club. Wants to improve processes to help teachers, develop students and aid administrators.
• George Pizarro III: A Phoenix Police officer for over 20 years and a school resource officer. He also is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a community and church volunteer. He is a parent and wants to be a champion for children and students and ensure policies and procedures will benefit everyone equally within the district.
• Jeffrey Cox: Senior product manager at Wells Fargo. He is a parent of three children and was a school board member for Excalibur Charter Schools in Apache Junction. Heavily involved with his church and wants to focus on serving and helping GPS become stronger.
• Blake Robison: Orthodontist, educator and Gilbert business owner of dental practices. Active GPS volunteer, serving on booster clubs and PTO at his children’s schools. He’s a Boy Scout leader and a coach for several youth sports teams. Co-founded Smile Back, which provides dental services to local kids in need. Wants to help all students and parents be well-prepared for life after high school.