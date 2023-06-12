Science text stirs dust-up on Higley board

Higley Unified School District Board last week approved the purchase of physics textbooks for middle school students despite pushback from one board member.
The board agreed to buy from Savvas Learning Co. digital and print editions of “Conceptual Physics” for 230 students taking honor science. The annual cost is $36,570 for the five-year adoption cycle for a total $182,850. McGraw Hill was the other bidder.
“My concern is lot of these educational companies are choosing to take political stances,” said board member Anna Van Hoek, who was endorsed by the Purple for Parent conservative parental rights last November.
“I’m sure we’ve all seen what’s been posted on social media is the fact that both McGraw and Savvas support what is called culturally responsive learning initiatives, which ultimately is CRT.”
CRT or critical race theory contends racism systemically shapes American society.
Van Hoek was the sole dissenter while President Tiffany Shultz, Vice President Michelle Anderson and board member Amanda Wade voted for the textbook. Board member Kristina Reese was absent.
The textbooks went on display at the district office from March 1 to June 7 for community feedback. An open discussion and a feedback review with the public were both held in May.
New science standards introduced in 2018 prompted the need for the textbooks, said Associate Superintendent Sherry Richards.
“Involved in these standards was a change in the way we actually teach science,” Richards said. “It went from learning concepts and vocabulary to actually doing the science. Our kids really need to understand science and engineering processes, practices like how do you make a model, analyze a graph or data or perform an investigation to answer a problem.”
Van Hoek had concerns.
“There’s a lot of things in the book that could go in certain directions when it comes to science,” she said, listing climate change, oil drilling, gas and electricity. “Lot of things within science can be made political.”
“All of our kids come to this district. … But pushing political ideologies on them is where that line needs to be drawn. ”
Van Hoek said she wanted to ensure that the district is sticking to core subjects and students are succeeding in them.
“So, it does greatly concern me where these companies are choosing to go,” Van Hoek added. “And the community is concerned about that as well. The community wants to ensure their tax dollars are being spent on companies that aren’t pushing political ideologies on our children.”
The recommendation involved input from middle-school teachers who found Savvas superior to McGraw in that it aligned more closely with the district’s curriculum, was more interactive and had “a robust online feature that can be integrated into the classroom to enhance teaching and learning.”
Wade said she didn’t understand Van Hoek’s concern because the book met the state curriculum standards and offers what “our teachers are asking for.” She added that she struggled with Van Hoek’s suggestion of asking humans to remove their bias from a situation, which is not possible.
She said she trusted the recommendation that involved teachers and if Van Hoek’s statement is “I don’t trust teachers. then we get nowhere.”
Waded added that if there’s an issue with the book later, it would be addressed.
“I think it’s difficult to find any company anywhere that is not going to be involved in politics some way,” she said. “Politics is life. Whether or not we expand the road to accommodate traffic is ultimately political.”
She said a decision on a textbook based on what board members expected from a company didn’t serve the students.
“We are never going to find a company that is all going to meet everyone’s desires up here …because we all have differences, we all have different views, different perspectives, different day-to-day lives,” Wade said, adding:
“We should look at what is the product you have in front of us. Whether or not they support cultural development is irrelevant to a conceptual physics book if that book meets our need.”
Wade reiterated that the recommended textbook met the district’s needs, met curriculum standards and was something that teachers thought they can successfully use.
Van Hoek responded that “the organizations’ beliefs impact what they are putting out – the product that they are providing that we are purchasing.”
“Ultimate it comes down to CRT,” Van Hoek said. “Are they in-putting any type of that information into the product is the problem. The whole point is don’t bring your politics into our textbooks and unfortunately, it’s happening.
Richards said that the teachers’ feedback “is important as we value them as the professional educators.”
“They’re the experts,” she said. “And I personally trust them and I believe the cabinet trusts them and I believe you all want to trust them, too. I want our teachers to have what they need to be successful.”