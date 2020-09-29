Attending a fall high school sporting event will be a different experience than in years past for Gilbert, Higley and other fans due to the pandemic.
Many school districts are limiting the number of tickets sold to a household and the public. Other measures, such as the use of masks and social distancing, have also been put in place to ensure a safe environment. But protocols still change frequently.
“Everything is ongoing,” said Steve Hogan, the Mesa Public Schools district athletic director. “I still meet with our athletic directors about this. Things are always changing.”
Higley was the first district to announce its plans for fans to attend fall sporting events. But unlike others, the district decided not to put a limit on the number of fans that can attend. The only limitation is for an athlete’s household, which is set at four, like Mesa.
Gilbert Public Schools will allow only 25 percent capacity in its stadiums and gyms. All tickets will be sold online with each athlete allowed to reserve two. Visiting teams can also reserve two tickets per athlete via a private link each school will provide.
General admission tickets will be available online 48 hours before the start of the event as long as capacity has not been reached. When it is, tickets will no longer be sold.
The lesser capacity will be a major decrease at schools like Highland, where it is common to see at least a few thousand fans at football games each week. Often times, especially in recent years as the Hawks have competed for a playoff spot, it’s limited to standing room only.
“Playing in front of large crowds definitely gives the team an advantage,” Highland junior quarterback Gage Dayley said, “and especially the student section, it gets it to another level.
“I’m going to miss getting to play in front of them and the energy they bring to the games.”
Chandler Unified School District is limiting capacity to 25 percent for football volleyball and swimming competitions. Four tickets will be available for football, cheer, pom and marching band participants, while only two will be available for volleyball.
Parents will have an opportunity to purchase tickets between Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 10 p.m. before they go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. on Monday.
Students will be able to purchase tickets starting 8 a.m. Monday if the 25 percent limit has not been reached.
Chandler senior running back Eli Sanders said while the energy will be different, it’s something he believes his team will be able to adjust to.
“The energy in the stadium will be different but I don’t see it being a challenge to adjust to,” Sanders said. “We’re still going out there with a purpose to win and play fast and hard.
“I’m just excited in these uncertain times that we are guarantee a football game. I’m just blessed to be in this situation.”
Beyond what will undoubtedly be a quieter atmosphere for kickoff on Friday nights is the potential loss of revenue for programs throughout the year becauseconcession sales help the programs. Higley will allow limited items to be sold.
Other school districts are still mulling their options when it comes to fans. Tempe Union High School District, for example, was set to have a plan in place by late Thursday, Sept. 24 or Friday, Sept. 25.
The start of the season will undoubtedly bring excitement to all involved with the sports programs, including fans. But Hogan emphasized all to take a cautious approach when attending games.
“I’ve always had two goals from the start. One is to let the kids play and the other is to let the parents come watch,” Hogan said. “But I always tell them if they want their kids to play and they want to watch, they have to wear a mask.
“If they can’t, we can’t have fans. And if it gets really bad, then we can’t play.”