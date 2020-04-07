Marcos Padilla looked forward to his last year at Campo Verde High School – the prom, senior prank day and graduation.
However, this year the rites of passage for Marcos and his peers across the country are either uncertain or not happening at all as a result of the pandemic.
Gov. Doug Ducey last week closed schools for the rest of the academic year. Over 86,000 Arizona high school seniors on track to graduate will receive their diplomas in the mail, the state Board of Education decided last week.
“I think all of us in the Class of 2020 are definitely worried about all of our senior events getting canceled,” said Marcos, who played varsity football and threw shot put and discus. His team advanced to the 5A football state championship last year for the first time in Campo Verde’s history.
“Right now, it’s still track season and my track season is postponed,” said Padilla, who plans to attend the University of Arizona in the fall. “The prom’s postponed and so far, I’ve no word about graduation yet. Everybody is expecting the worst.”
Padilla said his girlfriend already purchased her prom dress and he was starting to look into tuxedo rentals. Prom day was April 17 at The Falls Event Center.
District Superintendent Shane McCord said after Ducey’s announcement, the biggest question he, the Governing Board and high school principals had was “what are we going to do with graduation?”
“We do not have an answer to that question at this time,” McCord told the GPS Governing Board at last Tuesday’s meeting. “We are working on coming up with a solution.”
He also shared a message with seniors.
“To our seniors we know you have worked very hard to make it to this point in your life,” McCord said. “I’m very sorry that you won’t get to experience your last quarter in high school.”
He told students to stay focused and together they will get through the crisis.
Higley Unified School District issued a statement that it will keep parents and students informed about end-of-the-year activities, saying it was coordinating details with state guidance that they said was forthcoming.
“I think it’s definitely sad and a little bittersweet,” Marcos said. “I think it’s, to be honest, just kind of the reality.”
He said COVID-19 will show the Class of 2020’s resiliency just as the 9/11 terrorist attacks did for seniors in the Class of 2002.
“I think it will show we are a unique class and willing to adapt to anything,” he said. “The postponements of these events might hurt but I think at the end of the day, especially coming from schools like Campo Verde, we will still be prepared for the future regardless of what the outcome is.”
Seniors’ parents also are dealing with the coronavirus’ impact.
Angie Draper of Gilbert began planning for her daughter’s senior events last fall – buying the prom dress in November and ordering the formal graduation announcements in the fall.
“I’ve already done her cap-and-grown pictures and I’m picking up her announcements today,” Draper said last week. “She is our first child to graduate.”
Rebecca plans to attend Grand Canyon University as a pre-med student this fall.
The day before Draper was to pick up the announcements, she received an email from the Desert Ridge High School principal “that everything is canceled.”
Now, Draper has to cancel Rebecca’s hair and make-up appointments for the April 25 prom.
What hopes Rebecca held for the remainder of her senior year vanished when the school’s email arrived.
“It finally hit her yesterday, lots of tears yesterday,” Draper said. “She’s very quiet right now.”
Rebecca’s summer internship is out the window and so is a reception that Boulder Creek Elementary School’s principal holds a for students, like Rebecca, who started there in kindergarten and made it through the district’s schools to graduation.
Also off the calendar is the Golden Scholars ceremony, the annual ceremony in which Gilbert Public Schools honors top-performing students with a GPA of 3.8 and higher.
“This is where they go through and talk about all the schools she’s been accepted to and how many scholarships she’s received,” Draper said. “That’s canceled. She will still get the scholarship money but the pomp and circumstance they enjoy is gone.”
Now, Draper and other parents are trying to salvage what memories they can for their seniors.
“A team of parents is willing to put things together so they can still have the Senior Bonfire, prom and I suggested a senior walk-thru when safe to allow them all back on campus to see their teachers and friends,” Draper said. “We can’t plan yet because they are waiting for directives from the state and the district.”
Kelly McEvoy wanted the district to postpone senior functions like proms and graduation to a later date when it’s safe again.
“These kids have worked hard to get to this milestone and it wouldn’t be fair to completely strip them of things like this,” she said on social media.
“All of these seniors are completely devastated by the news that school is over,” she wrote. “This could send these kids into a severe depression, to not have something to hold into, give them something to hold onto, to at least know they will get their moment.”
But paramount for Draper is the safety of students and teachers.
“Yes, these senior things mean the world to our students but I can’t imagine losing students, teachers, or parents,” she said. “It’s all about prospective right now. No matter what, our kids will go on to do great things even if senior events are postponed.”