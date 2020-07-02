For the first time in nearly a quarter century, the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce has a new top executive.
Sarah Watts, currently the Chamber’s vice president of workforce and community partnerships, was named by the board to succeed retiring President/CEO Kathy Tilque, who is running for one of the two four-year Town Council positions.
Watts joined the Gilbert Chamber in July 2008 and has spent much of her time cultivating relationships and building strategic partnerships with Chamber members, community volunteers, education partners and local and regional chambers.
She has served the organization in several key areas, including strategic planning, fundraising, workforce development and marketing.
Watts received a Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude in journalism from Arizona State University. She is a graduate of the Gilbert Leadership program as well as a graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organizational Management and Talent Pipeline Management programs.
“Though we had several strong candidates, Sarah Watts was by far the leader,” said Jasmin Holmes, board chair-elect and owner of 910 West.
Saying she and her committee “did our due diligence casting a wide net” for Tilque’s successor, Holmes added, “We’re not surprised that the right person is our very own Sarah Watts, we are excited by the experience and passion that she brings to her new role and our community.”
Watts said she was honored by her selection.
“When I stop to think of all the individuals who have provided guidance and mentorship to me over the years, I can’t help but feel a strong sense of gratitude,” said Watts.
“This is such a special Chamber, built on relationships and support of one another in times of struggle and prosperity. I look forward to the road ahead and will follow in Kathy’s footsteps to listen with thought and lead with character. Our focus will continue to be serving our community through opportunities for connection, growth, and community involvement.”
Tilque has served as the president and CEO of the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce since July 1996 and has worked in the chamber industry for more than 30 years.
She is a founding member of the East Valley Chambers of Commerce Alliance.
Tilque was a co-creator of the Gilbert Leadership program, a founder of Positive Paths Women’s Foundation, the recently completed Gilbert Citizens’ Police Academy and has been awarded the Phoenix Business Journal’s Most Admired Leader award and Positive Paths Women’s Foundation East Valley Woman of the Year award.
Tilque received her Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) accreditation from the American Chambers of Commerce Executives (ACCE), which is the highest designation for chamber executives nationally.
She also is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber’s Institute for Organizational Management (IOM) program, American Chambers of Commerce Executives (ACCE) Board member, past president and current Board member for the Arizona Chamber Executives (ACE), Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE) Board member, chair and Board member of the US Chamber of Commerce Board of Regents, former board member of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, chair and founding member of the Arizona Chamber’s Local Chamber Committee.
“I’m so humbled by the support I’ve received these past 24 years at the Gilbert Chamber, and I have loved every minute of working with the business community and community leaders to grow Gilbert into the amazing community it is today,” said Tilque.
And she hailed the appointment of Watts.
“I support the year-long, national search the committee went through. Sarah is hands-down the best choice to lead this organization forward and through these unchartered waters. She has earned this position as evidenced by the unwavering support of community leaders.”
The search committee worked with WACE to establish a job description and a national search was conducted, including posts through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, WACE and local job boards.