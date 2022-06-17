Plans are in the works to begin widening an 8-mile stretch of Santan Freeway through Gilbert and Chandler beginning in early 2024 that will increase traffic capacity and help reduce congestion through 2040.
The public has until June 22 to give their input on the Arizona Department of Transportation project, which includes new sound walls and wider exit ramps.
“Loop 202 is a vital transportation corridor for the southeast communities of the City of Chandler and the Town of Gilbert,” said Kirstin Huston, ADOT senior project manager at a virtual meeting June 8. “It also provides connection to and from Loop 101.”
The meeting included a question-and answer-session with viewers about the project.
Huston said the widening of the Santan Freeway from the 101 to Val Vista Drive is needed due to the fact that Maricopa County is one of the fastest growing regions in the country.
“Growing traffic demand has caused Loop 202 to become increasingly congested during the morning and evening peak,” she said.
If the situation is not addressed, “traffic is expected to have a failing level of service by 2030,” according to Huston.
The project calls for adding two general purpose lanes in each direction on the 202 from Loop 101 to Gilbert Road and one general purpose land in each direction from Gilbert Road to Val Vista Drive.
Currently, there are three general purpose lanes and a HOV or High-Occupancy Vehicle lane in each direction.
Additionally, exit ramps in the project area will increase to two lanes from one, overhead bridges will be widen and eastbound Arizona Avenue on-ramp and bridge will be reconstructed, according to Huston.
New sound walls will be built at three locations to mitigate against the traffic noise.
Along the north side of Loop 202 east of McQueen Road there will be a 12-foot-tall wall, approximately 2,347 feet long; along the south side of Loop 202 east of McQueen Road, there will be a 14-foot-tall wall, approximately 1,985 feet long and along the south side of Loop 202, west of Val Vista Drive, the wall will be 12 feet high and about 2,000 feet long.
Huston said the locations are based on a noise analysis conducted in 2019 and updated earlier this year and on ADOT and federal regulations. Existing sound walls will remain in place, she added.
And, there are no plans to extend the current sound walls, according to Diana Dunn, an environmental planner and project manager at AZTEC Engineering Group. She noted that the 2019 study looked at what the noise level would be on that portion of the freeway, 20 years out.
To minimize impacts to drivers during construction, restrictions and closures on the 202 will primary occur during overnight hours and on weekends and not on major holidays or during large community events, according to Huston.
Ramps will need to be closed for reconstruction, althoug no two consecutive ramps will be closed, she said.
A number of meeting participants asked questions about things such as what material will be used on the roadway to help dampen the noise.
“I know that everybody would probably like to know tonight what the surface treatment will be,” said Randy Everett, ADOT Senior Division administrator. “And ADOT and Maricopa Association of Governments are looking at all options for surface treatment and that’s not only on this project, but that’s throughout the entire Valley.
“So we don’t have an answer for what surface treatment will be on this project. We will, before it goes to construction but we do not have that answer at this time.”
Some viewers asked why other ramps that have traffic backup during commute times aren’t being widened as well.
“The traffic analysis has shown that this area from 101 to Val Vista has the biggest need,” Huston explained.
Currently the project is in the final design phase, which is anticipated to be completed late this year, according to Huston.
“Construction is expected to start in early 2024, and take two to two and a half years to complete, which places completion of the project in late 2026 to mid-2027,” she said.
Andrew Moreno, AZTEC project manager, said portions of the improved roadway will open when feasible instead of waiting until full completion of the project.
The project is part of MAG’s Regional Transportation Plan and will be funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.