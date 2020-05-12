Brandon Tauscher has been named the new principal at San Tan Charter School in Gilbert.
Tauscher “has an impressive ability to take school programs to a higher level of achievement,” said Kristofer Sippel, CEO and superintendent of schools.
Starting as a teacher in the Teach for America program, Tauscher worked to bridge the achievement gap for high school students on the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico. “All his students passed the New Mexico high stakes writing test,” Sippel said.
After completing the two-year program, Tauscher was named a fellow with the American Society of Newspaper Editors for high school journalism and studied at the University of California/Berkeley before moving home and starting the first online high school newspaper in Washington State.
He then was accepted into a graduate program for sustainability education in Arizona.
Tauscher earned a Teacher of the Year award in Apache County for his work in community engagement while serving as the school’s varsity head football coach and pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership at Arizona State University.
His most recent job was athletic director at Salt River High School, where his teams won 21 individual and state championships and three coach of the year awards.
The school won a Phoenix Suns Charities Court Renovation Grant in 2018 and his football team had an NFL Network Thursday Night Football game appearance in 2017.
He said he is looking forward to heading the San Tan Charter School Power Campus, a 7-12 school.
“Everything at the school shows their high standards and the employees go above and beyond in creating a family environment,” said Tauscher.
“What stands out most about the school is its individualized approach. It is clear that students and staff have enduring relationships. Students are not just a number. If you are here, you are special.”