Masks aren’t just for catchers and umpires, anymore: Everyone has to wear them.
While watching veterans and rookies sliding into home, Major League Baseball wants fans to be safe in stands. The tradeoff to having a Cactus League season in 2021 includes severely-reduced attendance, cashless transactions, maintenance of physical distancing and mandatory masks, all aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
“Take me out to the ballpark” is becoming “take out your Ballpark app.”
Autographs?
Fuggettaboutit,, as old Brooklyn Dodgers fans used to say.
The casual intimacy of chatting with players and asking for them to sign hats, shirts, programs etc., long a cherished Spring Training tradition, is another victim of the pandemic.
The Cactus League is pitching “safeball,” but baseball fans are hungry, as they snatched up tickets in about the time of a long home run’s flight.
Spring Training 2021 begins this week in Mesa at Sloan Park, home of the Chicago Cubs since 2014, and historic Hohokam Stadium, where the Oakland Athletics play home games at 1235 N. Center Street. The A’s host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 1:05 p.m. today. First pitch at Sloan Park is 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, when the Cubs take on the Kansas City Royals.
While Cubs fans grabbed all the Sloan Park tickets in a flash, some single-game tickets remained on sale for A’s games.
Instead of the usual 15,000 crammed into Sloan Park and 10,000-plus at Hohokam, attendance will be limited to 20-25 percent of capacity here and at other Cactus League parks.
Sloan Park, at 2330 West Rio Salado Parkway, is the centerpiece of a rapidly-developing area.
The ballpark lures Cubs-ravished fans and is the reason Power Hotel Groups built two hotels, Sheraton Wrigleyville West and Courtyard Wrigleyville West. The latter just opened in September and will have its first Spring Training guests.
You can’t get much closer to the ballpark than at the Courtyard Wrigleyville West.
From some rooms, “you can see down into the stadium,” said Kevin Thorpe, general manager of the Sheraton Mesa hotels. “I joke that I’m going to put some stands next to the window.”
Thorpe said baseball fans and others just looking for a reason to get out of the frigid Midwest and East are starting to head to Mesa.
“Weekend business is looking strong for Spring Training,” Thorpe added.
He’s projecting around 70 percent occupancy for March at the two hotels, which is solid but hardly the 95-100 percent he expects for “normal” Cactus League seasons.
While electronic tickets sold via the Major League Baseball app flew out the door, “We were able to secure 50 tickets per game for hotels that we’re packaging,” Thorpe said.
The Sheraton/Courtyard packages are part of Visit Mesa’s VisitMesaDeals.com, “an online hub where locals and out-of-towners can browse tons of specials targeted to upcoming spring season staycations and day trips to the East Valley.”
DoubleTree by Hilton Mesa has a Spring Training package inducing breakfast and drink vouchers.
Also through Visit Mesa’s deals, Jake’s Unlimited arcade on Baseline Road offers a $25 “Pro Pass” with all-day admission, unlimited food/drinks, rides, laser tag, arcade games and two mini-bowling games.
Restaurant deals include all-day happy hour at Desert Eagle Brewing Co. and 20 percent discounts at Knuckle Sandwiches in East Mesa, both with ticket stubs.
But there won’t be paper tickets, this year.
Steve Adams and his HoHoKam staff will be checking electronic tickets on fans’ phones and making sure they are properly wearing masks.
“It will be different from what we’ve ever experienced,” said Adams, president of the Mesa HoHoKams, which started in 1951 to bring Spring Training to Mesa.
The HoHoKams provide parking, usher and guest service staff for Sloan Park and HoHoKam Stadium. They sell 50/50 raffle tickets at games, with the proceeds going to local youth organizations and charities.
Even with reduced attendance, “We will still have quite a few members serving at each of the games,” Adams said.
“Our first training was last night with the Cubs, and almost all of it was COVID protocols. Cleanliness, masks, how we’re checking in customers and fans,” Adams said. “It’s a very different thing.”
Staff “are going to have to wear masks the whole time. Even fans have to wear masks unless they’re immediately eating or drinking. Having a beer walking around isn’t going to work,” Adams said.
The message from the Cactus League: Bring your credit cards.
“Sloan Park will be cashless in 2021. From parking and retail to concessions and 50/50 raffle tickets, all purchases will be cashless and require a credit card,” according to the Cubs’ website.
Similarly, the A’s note, “Hohokam Stadium will be a cash-free ballpark in 2021. Fans can use major credit cards and debit cards for all food, drink and merchandise purchases.”
A new thing: “Reverse ATMs” will be available to convert cash to a credit card that can be used for purchases at Sloan Park and elsewhere.
And fans will be able to whip out their phones to order food and drinks: “You can order food and beverages on your phone via the MLB Ballpark app or online via a scanned QR code,” said the Cubs’ website.
“You can order at your seat and then go pick up your food,” said Adams.
The Cubs and the rest of the Cactus League stress “We’re taking extensive precautions to ensure our protocols cover all the bases and adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of Arizona and MLB guidelines.”
“Whether you’re entering the ballpark, enjoying the game in your seat or grabbing food in the concourse, you must practice physical distancing and keep a safe space between you and others.”
The A’s promote a nearly identical message.
Adams said the HoHoKams will be on the lookout for fans not following guidelines.
“We’re trying to make sure people remain socially distanced, asking people to pull their masks up,” Adams said.”
“Ours will be friendly, ‘Can you please wear your mask?’ If people don’t listen and it escalates we’ll go to security.”
But will that be enough to keep baseball fans safe?
In the last month, the number of people contracting COVID-19 in Maricopa County fell sharply, while the number of people getting vaccinated accelerated.
Joshua LaBaer, executive director of ASU’s Biodesign Institute, said there is a flip side to the good news: “There’s always a concern that people will ease up (and resume) risky behavior,” he said. “They’ll start to go out more and go to events more and that could trigger another surge. Especially as we know these higher transmission variants are around.”
Asked if he had concerns about Spring Training, even without a reduced number of fans allowed, LaBaer said, “It’s really important to remember the fraction of the population that has been vaccinated is really quite small. At least 70 percent of the population has not seen the virus, that means they’re all susceptible.”
“Until we get a much bigger portion vaccinated, we continue to urge people not to gather in large groups, not to gather in close proximity to others and certainly not without wearing masks and following guidelines.”