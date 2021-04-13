Two Valley mothers have started a push to permanently extend a pandemic-era rule that lets Arizona parents become paid direct care workers for their own children with disabilities.
The Arizona Department of Economic Security Division of Developmental Disabilities put the temporary policy in place April 8, 2020, a release on their website said.
The policy allows parents or guardians of children with disabilities to “temporarily be hired by a qualified vendor agency,” where these families would usually find out-of-family providers, “to be a direct care worker (DCW) for their child,” the release said.
The release said parents must complete all the same training and certification necessary to become a regular direct care worker. The same accountability standards apply, and parents are paid accordingly, the release said.
At the end of the COVID-19 national emergency, which President Joe Biden extended in February, “DDD will rescind this exception and parents will no longer be able to be paid to provide care for their children,” the release said.
Lauryn Van Rooy of Mesa and Brandi Coon of Surprise are both mothers of children with disabilities. They decided this temporary policy should be “extended permanently because of the benefits we’ve personally seen,” Coon said.
The two mothers started a Change.org petition to permanently extend this pandemic-era policy.
Since the mothers released the petition, it has surpassed 2,700 signatures.
“Overall, we’ve had really good support,” Coon said.
“I think the struggle comes in with educating those who are unfamiliar with what we as families with children who have disabilities experience on a daily basis.”
Coon said one of the most prominent issues facing parents of children with disabilities is the high turnover rate among out-of-family providers.
“We have a high turnover of providers very often, where we will be interviewing people that the agency sends, we’ll do some in-home training, and within a few months – if they last that long – then we’re on to the next person,” Coon said.
Coon said providers are needed when “the parents can’t physically lift their child or they can’t physically care for them, or single parents who can’t just do that care 24/7 without being run down.”
“Our hypothesis is that through this program, there hopefully will be more providers available to help the cases and be really specific where that need is,” Coon said.
Van Rooy said the policy cuts down on consistency issues resulting from the high turnover rate for direct care workers.
According to Van Rooy, after an out-of-family provider is trained and certified, “it’s then the family’s responsibility to train the provider on what is needed for that specific case.”
“The biggest thing with having parents be able to be providers is that they don’t require that additional training,” Van Rooy said.
The consistency made possible through the parent provider policy has resulted in a “huge amount of progress,” for Van Rooy’s son, she said, “because it’s something where he knows an X amount of time a day, whatever time of day we’ve picked, he’s gonna be working on these goals with Mom.”
According to Van Rooy, “Many mothers, in particular, have to resign from their careers in order to care for their disabled children. The paid parent provider program has created a unique opportunity for employment and greater financial stability.”
Coon said the policy is especially important for single parents looking to provide the best care for their child with disabilities.
Coon stressed, and Van Rooy agreed, “we’re not advocating for ‘only parents are the only capable provider of our children.’”
“Both Lauryn and I need breaks,” Coon said, “and all of the other parents in our situation need breaks and we want those qualified providers to help in the way that we choose.”
“But the reality of the situation is a lot of us are fulfilling those hours regardless of if we’re able to bill them or not. And we want to be able to choose at any given point in our child’s life, what their best care in that moment is, whether that is us, or whether that’s a different person,” Coon said.
Coon said she completed multiple classes and passed a background check in order to be accepted into the program, and must thoroughly report daily activities to a qualified vendor agency, just like an out-of-family provider would.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic’s national emergency status is lifted, “we would be given a 60-day transition period where the agencies would be then required to find providers to fill the hours that parents are currently fulfilling,” Van Rooy said.
Coon said ending the policy could put families back into a “financial crisis mode,” as they deal with familiar problems like “inconsistent providers, high turnover, and things of that nature, which makes having outside employment very difficult to maintain long term.”
People interested in supporting Coon’s and Van Rooy’s cause can sign their Change.org petition at bit.ly/3rmlkjV.