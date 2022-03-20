GSN NEWS STAFF
A pop-up outdoor roller rink is giving kids something to do during spring break in downtown Gilbert at Water Tower Plaza, 45 W. Page Ave.
“Let the Good Times Roll” opened March 10, featuring music, views of Gilbert’s iconic water tower and themed skate nights for skaters 4 and older.
The hours for the rink on today, March 20, is 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. The cost is $5 per person per hour and includes skates. Skating is free on the last day of the rink tomorrow, March 21, when the hours will be 1-7 p.m.
Socks are required when using the provided roller skates. Socks can be purchased at the rink for $3 cash only. Skate assistant devices are available for rental for $10 in cash.
Free parking is available in all Heritage District parking lots. The event entrance is located on Ash Street and Page Road.
For more information or to buy tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/let-the-good-times-roll-gilbert-roller-skating-tickets-264769190777r.