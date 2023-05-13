The Squires of the Lab Table said they had no idea they were actually a pretty good robotics team until they won their state qualifier.
“I think we did three or four and we won,” said Conner Westberg, an eighth-grader at Gilbert Christian Schools.
Easy to understand: A year ago the team didn’t exist.
Luke Rumer, also an eighth-grader at Gilbert Christian, came up with the idea to start a team.
“My brother is a part of a robotics team right now,” Luke said. “So I heard he was having a bunch of fun with it and I thought, ‘Oh, I might want to try that.’
The seven-person team came together in August. By spring, it won the state championship, earning a trip to Houston in mid-April to compete in an international competition.
The odds were stacked against them.
A team of six eighth graders and a seventh grader was competing against experienced teams, some seniors in high school.
It didn’t matter.
The Squires of the Lab Table finished in the top 75 of the 6,700 international teams competing. At one point, they set a record for an Arizona team score with 315 points.
To get to Houston, they asked for help from the community, which rallied and helped them raise $7,000 to cover expenses.
The secret to success was their ability to work together.
“Teamwork,” said team captain Clairet Riesgraf, an eighth grader at Gilbert Christian. “We’re in the top 1% of teams in the world. Communication, making sure that everyone knew what was going on.”
The name the team chose is a tribute to Luke’s brother’s team, “The Knights of the Lab Table.”
Luke said his brother’s team gave them a lot of help in the beginning, especially with coding. They worked out of a South Chandler garage.
Teams had to build a robot that could pick up a small cone and then drop it on one of three sticks, worth different points if completed successfully. The higher the stick, the more points.
The goal was to get as many points as possible in two minutes of competition.
There were four team members competing at a time. One had to put a cone down on the playing field. Another gave instructions to the two players controlling the robot to make sure they were all on the same page.
One controller moved the robot from place to place. The other controlled the arm that picked up a cone, lifted it to the appropriate height and then dropped the cone on the stick.
While this is going on there is another team competing in the same arena, which has to be navigated.
The robot they built was reliable, something not all the other teams could say. A few broke down during competition.
“We wanted designs where we could move around the field pretty easily and be accurate,” said Elijah Kellso, who is home-schooled.
“That’s why we have the scrapper wheels, so we can move left or right pretty easily with very minimal terrain,” he explained. “It didn’t have to be fancy, it just had to be reliable and work well.”
So in less than a year the team formed, won state, and then finished among the top 1% in the world.
What’s next?
“One and done,” said one of their parents.
“We are going to carry on all of the information that we learned from this season to take it on to other teams and their seasons,” Clairet said.
In other words, they may be competing against one another next year.
But for now, they are enjoying such a dominating performance at a world competition.
“We’re a rookie team,” Clairet said. “And so we’ve never done any of this before, like, ever. Luke invited us to start a robotics team, and we started from the base of our robot, and through many months, we designed the entirety of it and programmed all of it.”