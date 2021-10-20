Gilbert Public Schools is increasing the use of robotics in the classroom, which is helping students learn other things.
“I know a lot of times we see robotics and think, ‘oh those are nice neat little toys’ but that’s not the case,” said Jon Castelhano, executive director of technology at last week’s Governing Board study session.
“There’s a lot of learning that goes on behind them and we can’t integrate them into the curriculum and the teachers can use these in their lessons to hit many of the standards that they teach,” he said.
Castelhano said the biggest obstacles for districts in using this technology is they don’t know how to get started, what to purchase and the teachers don’t have the confidence to use it.
That’s where the Technology Integration Educators’ Library of Robots or TIE-brary steps in.
“We knew that we couldn’t provide robots for every classroom in every school in the district,” Castelhano said.
“It would be very costly but if we could put together a kind of a TIE-brary that then the teachers could reach out to them and then they could take these devices into the classrooms and work shoulder-to-shoulder with them and then the school could invest in their own if they wanted to, which they have.”
He added that robotics helps students develop a wide range of skills such as teamwork, perseverance, communication and problem-solving.
Shawn Abele, instructional technology coordinator, presented video clips of students using robotics in their learning.
One of the video’s success stories showed the connection of robots to the curriculum in the learning of velocity.
“The students were having difficulty visualizing positive acceleration, zero acceleration and negative acceleration and when they were able to see it with the robots, the light bulbs went off, Abele said. “Look at the students in the picture – on task, paying attention and learning.”
Robotics is being used at all grade levels, with English-language learners and students with disabilities.
Abele said a teacher was able to turn a Makey Makey into a touchpad and modify a Code-a-pillar by attaching tactile objects so that a student who was hard of hearing, visually impaired and had some developmental delays could also program robots.
“The teacher wanted to give him the same opportunity that his junior high peers had,” she said.
Castelhano said GPS over the last couple of years started building the library with grant monies and district funding. The district purchased over $7,900 worth of stuff and the companies provided the training.
In fiscal year 2020-21, the district purchased five sets of robots and taught over 120 robotics lesions for PreK-8 at 14 campuses and that three schools have purchased their own equipment, according to Castelhano.
For the current fiscal year from August to September, the district has nine sets of devices being used at over 20 schools from PreK-12 and taught over 50 lessons, he added.
“We’re going to spend $10,000 more out of our budget for more devices,” Castelhano said.
Board member Jill Humpherys thanked Castelhano and his department for their efforts, giving “kids the hands-on learning and critical thinking and problem-solving skills.”
“I think this is exactly what they need to be dealing with the technology that we seem to race towards and have more and more of,” she said. “They will have a basic understanding that will help them to navigate that better.
“It does look fun and engaging but I think there’s a lot of lessons also behind what they’re doing.”