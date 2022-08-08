The 280-acre Rivulon development – home to companies such as Deloitte, Isagenix International and Morgan Stanley - wants to add 352 apartment units.
Owner Nationwide Realty Investors is seeking a rezone and minor General Plan amendment for high-density multi-family on 10.31acres near the southwest corner of Lindsay and Pecos roads. The site is located in the interior portion of the mixed-use project and is currently zoned business park.
“I really don’t have a problem with this,” Chairman Jan Simon said at the Aug. 3 Planning Commission study session. “I think this area needs high density especially for the high-end employment corridor that we got there.
“I would be curious to know what else in that area is already zoned for multi-family or high-density housing. Otherwise I wouldn’t have any issue with approving what they’re asking as long as we’re within code.”
Rivulon wants to begin its next phase of development by focusing on premium multi-family housing, which would support existing and future uses on the site, according to the project applicant Withey Morris law firm.
An attorney from that firm at a June neighborhood meeting cited problems attracting office users to Rivulon. That statement was made while he presented a proposal to rezone 94 acres from business use to light industrial.
Planner Ashlee MacDonald told the commission that the applicant a few years ago in proposing the Rivulon Lake office buildings submitted a master traffic impact study for the site that included a component for multifamily.
Rivulon’s proposed multifamily housing would be five stories tall with 28 studios, 228 one-bedroom units, 82 two-bedroom units and 14 three-bedroom units. Amenities would include a pool, open courtyard and an indoor fitness area.
The apartments are required to have 536 parking spaces but the proposal calls for 485 parking spaces – 234 covered and 90 garages. To make up for the shortage, parking would be shared with the adjacent office building.
According to MacDonald, the project emphasizes pedestrian connections such as shaded detached walkways along the street to other uses, including nearby offices and future retail within the Rivulon development.
MacDonald said the applicant is asking for deviations that include increasing the building height to 65 feet from 55 feet. She said the area already allows for commercial buildings to be 90 feet tall but not multifamily.
“The height request is consistent with what could be developed there in terms of having buildings higher than 55 feet,” MacDonald said.
Commissioner Anthony Bianchi asked if the proposal was the only known residential request currently in Rivulon or are there more planned for the future.
“This is the only that we know of at this time,” MacDonald responded.
Bianchi said given the size and uniqueness of Rivulon he understood why the request was being made to add another use such as this.
But, he said, he would like to hear more especially from the applicant why the location was chosen instead of a place closer to existing amenities unless there are more amenities coming near the selected site.
Staff did not say when the proposal would return for formal action.
Commissioner David Blaser recused himself from the discussion.
According to staff, a virtual neighborhood meeting was held on the proposal on March 28 but no one from the public attended.
Besides existing offices on the Rivulon site, other tenants include a Mercedes-Benz dealership, Esporta fitness facility, Valley Taproom and eateries, including Jersey Mike’s Subs, Sauce Pizza & Wine and Wildflower.