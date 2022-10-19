A proposal to put 352 apartment units at Rivulon, considered a key employment center in town, recently got some public pushback.
The Planning Commission is scheduled Nov. 2 to vote on a recommendation to Town Council on a rezone and minor General Plan amendment on the 10.31 acres near the southwest corner of Lindsay and Pecos roads. The land is currently zoned Business Park.
“I’m a Gilbert native,” said Bret Ryan at the Oct. 5 Planning Commission meeting. “I’ve lived here since 1978 and seen a lot of changes in town and I’m kind of done with the multifamily.
“There’s a lot of multifamily going up and I think we just need to take a step back at this point and evaluate that this is in the Rivulon area.”
Ryan said the mixed-used 280-acre Rivulon development, home to Fortune 500 companies such as Deloitte and Morgan Stanley and restaurants, is a great area to bike and walk through.
“The landscaping is great,” he said. “We enjoy it. We work out there at the club (Esporta). But this does not fit Rivulon – the five stories, the added height. I’ve seen the elevations (and) I don’t care if you’re on the third floor, fourth floor or fifth floor, you’re going to look right down into $800,000 homes’ backyards.”
He said the design for Stillwater Rivulon needs more work and that more parking is needed than what is being proposed.
The apartments are required to have 536 parking spaces but the proposal is to provide 485 parking spaces – 234 covered and 90 garages. To make up for the shortage of 51 overflow guest spots, parking would be shared with an adjacent office building.
“They’re trying to put 20 acres on a 10-acre site,” Ryan continued. “That’s evident from the reduced parking dimensions, the reduced setbacks and the reduced landscaping that they’re asking for. There’re a lot of things that could be worked on in this proposal.”
Lora Ruiz asked when the last studies were done on the project to show its impact on schools, traffic and public resources.
“How did they address the financial and academic performance implications that a project of this size would have on the local schools?” Ruiz asked. “Our current schools both elementary and high schools were based and built upon the current zoning and density regulations.”
She claimed that the apartment project would bring in up to 2,000 renters.
“If half of those individuals or students maybe a mother, father and two kids living in an apartment – that could translate into a thousand additional students for the elementary and high school schools both Quartz Hill and Campo Verde,” said Ruiz, who added that both her children went to the two schools.
“Quartz Hill has a max student capacity of 546 so if half of those additional thousand students or young people were to go to Quartz Hill that would be a 200% increase,” Ruiz added. “Quartz Hill is already over-populated likewise with Campo Verde it’s also overpopulated. An additional 500 students could translate into 10 or more additional portables at the high school.”
Ruiz said the student-to-teacher ratios are already high at the two campuses and that current test scores at Quartz Hill and Camp Verde “are already declining and additional students infiltrating these schools will further impact that.
“We will continue to have reduced test scores and a less educated workforce in the future,” she said.
Commissioner William Fay said a disproportionate number of people have claimed that they were not notified about the proposed project and he asked staff about it.
“Because this area is quite a distance from those other communities and instead into the center of that Rivulon development, there is a limited number of people that were notified but the requirement was met,” Planner Ashlee MacDonald said.
The commissioners did not respond to the two speakers as they postponed action on the proposal until next month.
Under the proposal, Stillwater Rivulon would be five stories tall with 28 studios, 228 one-bedroom units, 82 two-bedroom units and 14 three-bedroom units. Amenities would include a pool, open courtyard, co-working space and an indoor fitness area.
A number of deviations requested include increasing the building height to 65 feet from 55 feet.
According to staff, a virtual neighborhood meeting was held on the proposal on March 28 but no one from the public attended.