Two years ago, the Brundrett Family pitched a 68-foot-tall, mixed-use building that included restaurants, offices and a rooftop patio/bar but was shot down because it was too tall for the Heritage District.
The family is scheduled to come back before the Town this week with the same proposal – though this time with a proposed building that meets the 55-foot downtown height limit.
The Redevelopment Commission will hear the revised infill proposal at its study session July 19.
The family, which owns Norwood Furniture in the Heritage District, proposes its project for vacant land south of the southwest corner of Gilbert Road and Page Avenue, between the furniture store and the Farmhouse Restaurant.
The proposed building is four stories tall with the first floor reserved for restaurants, bars and cafés, the second and third floors for office use and the fourth floor being a rooftop patio/bar with a portion of the roof being enclosed to protect against inclement weather, according to a staff report.
The rear of the building would include a patio area surrounded by a screen wall at the ground floor, which would be used as an outdoor seating area.
The ground floor also would include an external pedestrian connection on the south side of the property that would connect patrons from Gilbert Road to the alley at the rear of the site, towards Water Tower Plaza.
The landscaping plan includes shrubs and trees for the two second-floor balconies – one facing Gilbert Road and the other facing Water Tower Plaza – as well as for the top and fourth floor.
“The vision of this building is to act as an extension of Water Tower Plaza,” according to planner Kristen Devine. “The applicant is leaning heavily on transparency and 360-degree views of the surrounding downtown Gilbert area.”
According to the building designer Circle West Architects, the proposed mixed-used building would offer high-quality food and drink venues, that would act as a magnet to the Town’s iconic Water Tower while using innovative office space to support downtown’s economic viability.
The Redevelopment Commission voted 3-2 in support of the original project but the Planning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend the council deny the project.
Commissioners objected to the proposed height, which would exceed the limit set for the downtown by 13 feet.
The tallest building in the immediate area on Gilbert Road is Building 313, which has a rooftop restaurant and bar, at 55 feet tall and three stories.
The two buildings that exceed the height limit in the Heritage District are the town-owned university building at 68 feet and 8 inches tall and the Collab building at 64 feet tall but they are both off the Gilbert corridor.
During the public hearings, nearby business owners spoke against the project, noting the importance of adhering to the Redevelopment Plan and the Heritage District design guidelines, which govern development in the area.
The project architect at the time explained that the reason for requesting a taller building was that higher ceilings were needed in order to attract Class A office tenants on the second and third floors.
He had also assured the Town that the proposed building would not block the view of the 130-foot-tall Water Tower although nearby property owners were skeptical of that assertion.
If you go
What: Gilbert Redevelopment Commission
When: 6 p.m., July 19
Where: Council Chambers, 50 E. Civic Center Drive.