A retired Navy lieutenant commander is expected to be sworn in Tuesday, taking his seat at the Gilbert Town Council dais.
Council in a special meeting last Tuesday unanimously voted 6-0 to appoint Bill Spence to the job held previously by Eddie Cook through the end of the year.
An election takes place this August to fill the remaining two years of Cook’s term following his appointment as Maricopa County assessor in February.
“I’m a team-builder,” said Spence during his televised interview. “I’ve always been able to work very well with others and capitalize on this synergy that comes from a team empowered to innovate and think out of the box, to solve problems.
“I consider this to be invaluable to the town at this critical juncture with the turnover that we have. We really just have a very short period of time to come together, coalesce and figure out what our problems are and work as a team to solve them. The town is depending on us on getting back to the leadership that this body is able to perform.”
Council is looking at two more possible vacancies to fill.
Councilman Jordan Ray has indicated his intention to run for justice of the peace and Councilwoman Brigette Peterson is preparing for a shot at the mayor’s job.
Both must resign from Council when they file their nomination petitions to run for those two offices.
Spence was one of eight finalists culled from a list of 103 applicants interviewed for the seat.
The seven other finalist included Yung Koprowski, Jan Simon, Amanda Shaffie, Scott September, Noah Mundt, Kathleen Joy Dowler and Todd Jorgenson.
Simon, September and Mundt sit on the town’s Planning Commission and Koprowski serves on the town’s adhoc Citizens Transportation Task Force.
Both Spence and Koprowski were out collecting signatures to get on the ballot to run for the seat in the Aug. 3 primary.
Each finalist was sent a list of the same six questions ahead of their interview. They were given a two-minute opening statement, three minutes to respond to each question and one minute for closing.
Each council member asked a question that covered the finalists’ views on the proper role of government; what they felt should be the town’s transportation priority both short- and long-terms and how to fund the projects; and what recommendations they had for the town’s financial policies and tax system.
They also were asked what the current Council can do to improve itself and what it should continue doing, their top priority in improving the town’s long-term sustainability and quality of life and what expertise they bring to the table.
Spence, a 10-year resident, said he believed the government’s role was to provide basic services such as police, fire, water and infrastructure.
He added that during his campaigning, he’s met people who think the government’s role should extend to issues involving feral cats, high-density housing, pickleball courts and business signage.
He said each of those concerns was important to the people who raise them and they should all be treated with importance.
He also spoke about government’s role in effective communication and being relatable to its residents.
He said he was a big fan of meeting with businesses and residents to help alleviate their concerns when a transportation project disrupts their operation.
His ideas for long-term financial health included building upon the destination experience for Gilbert, which already has several great parks and the Heritage District. He noted that 80 percent of the foot traffic downtown is from outside the town.
He also wants to bring light industrial to Gilbert and would consider having workshops that would help small businesses get online and sell their products online.
And, he emphasized that he was against any tax increase and that there are other avenues to explore without pursuing that as a solution.
After the interviews, the Council met behind closed doors to discuss the finalists and came out to vote.
No resident or media were in the audience after the town declared a state of emergency last Monday and closed its municipal buildings to the public and postponed programs and events.