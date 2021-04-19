Finley Farms resident Kathleen Lawson knew development some day would go in behind her single-story home on a 3.54-acre infill site on Greenfield Road, north of Mesquite Street.
But what she didn’t expect was Cottage Lane, a proposed community of 21 single-family houses surrounded on three sides by Manor at Finley Farms.
“I don’t want the high density,” the 23-year resident said. “There are 18 houses surrounding this property that will be negatively impacted by having two-story houses built 10 to 15 feet from our walls to the back of the new home.”
She wanted the zoning to remain unchanged and said she would have instead welcomed the assisted-living facility that was once proposed on the site.
The Town in 2017 approved a use permit for a single-story, 35,042-square-foot care facility “designed as a large custom home” with 37 beds, according to a staff report. But the permit expired and the land was sold.
Town Planner Amy Temes recently said she was still working on the first review of the proposal and anticipated it to come before the Planning Commission at a study session in May.
Vasari Asset Management proposed a density of approximately 5.93 dwelling units per acre and was seeking a rezoning, a minor General Plan amendment and a preliminary plat, according to Temes. The company’s principals are a Gilbert father-and-son team, Norm Nicholls, president of Fulton Homes, and Brian Nicholls.
Cottage Lane doesn’t fit in with the surrounding Finley Farms homes that are zoned for 7,000-square-foot lots, said Craig Lawson. Cottage Lane’s proposed lot sizes are 3,600 square feet.
Lawson said his primary objection to the project is a loss of privacy, followed by the potential drop in his home’s market value, the light and noise pollution due to the density and traffic increase.
A neighborhood meeting was held in October and there has been ongoing dialog with the Finley Farms residents, according to Chris Webb, project management director for Rose Law Group, which represented Vasari on the project.
“Our development team has worked very hard to address the concerns expressed by our Finley Farms neighbors,” Webb said.
In response to concerns, the perimeter building rear setback on the north and south will increase to 15 feet from 10 feet and for the west, increase to a minimum 12-foot rear setback, according to Webb.
He said the perimeter setbacks would then match the adjacent minimum setbacks for Finley Farms. The SF-D zoning the developer was seeking allows for 10-foot rear building setbacks.
The site’s current SF-35 zoning calls for 40-foot rear setbacks for principal dwelling units. The current zoning also allows for two-story houses.
Webb said the developer also is committed to planting trees along the common property line and raise the height of the existing block walls if structurally possible.
“Additionally, the proposed site plan has been configured with the objective of minimizing the number of homes adjacent to our common property line,” Webb said.
“You’ll note that we only have four homes adjacent to the north property line and one home adjacent to the west property line, and overall have fewer homes adjacent to our common property line than Finley Farms does. We’re trying hard to be good neighbors and deliver a high-quality infill project for the neighborhood.”
Craig Lawson said neighbors are still “trying to get the developer to enhance the setback so we are not looking at the walls of houses … and to look at other options.”
He said the offer to put in trees to screen the view would be in the new houses’ backyards and the homeowners can remove them or not maintain them.
Preferably, he would like for the developer to build single-story houses on the perimeter of the development and place the two-story houses in the center of the site.
Webb, however, pointed out that “the adjacent Finley Farms subdivision also allows and includes two-story homes, so we feel that introducing two-story homes at Cottage Lane is both consistent and compatible with the adjacent development.”
The 18 homes surrounding the proposed development are all single story.
“We’re all looking to be good neighbors here,” said Amy Franklin, who’s lived in her home for 20 years. “We’re not against development. We actually are pro-development.
“Ideally, I would want the area kept a historical area. This is the headquarters of Finley Farms.”
Jack Finley in 1941 purchased 420 acres to grow cotton, alfalfa and wheat and to raise cattle. Finley Farms was best known for raising award-winning quarter horses used for racing, according to a Finley Farms South Facebook page.
After more than 50 years cultivating the land, the family sold it to housing developers. The infill site still contains three buildings built in the 1950s and a single-story wood structure built in the early 1930s, according to the Town.
“There are two-story homes around here beautifully integrated – not like bunkers,” Franklin said of Cottage Lane.
Amy Mills talked about moving if the project moved forward.
She said her wall is old and would crumble should the developer attempt to increase its height. Her backyard with a pool also sits on higher ground so she would get full view of the two-story homes.
And, Mills maintained, the development would affect her home’s value.
“It definitely detracts,” said the Realtor, who moved to her home four years ago. “My clients want single-story and ‘no two-story around me.’”
Craig Lawson, the neighborhood’s liaison to the Town and developer, has met with the mayor and two councilmen so far but didn’t get any committed support for their plight.
“This is our home and we recognize development is coming,” he said. “We recognize and expect development to happen on this property but we expect it to happen within the rules and guidelines established in the Town of Gilbert. It’s just not a good plan.”
The project proposes four floor plans, ranging from 1,864 square feet up to 2,072 square feet with three to four bedrooms. All the homes on the tree-lined streets would have two-car, recessed garages, front porches and 20-foot driveways. A large turf area, a ramada and 20 guest parking spaces also are proposed.
According to the developer, the development would “create a ‘village’ experience with similar yet varied homes in a unifying architectural style.”
Webb expected it will take through the end of the year to secure all of the necessary approvals from the Town.
“If we are fortunate enough to secure those approvals then groundbreaking would likely occur in mid-2022, with the homes being completed about mid-2023,” he said.