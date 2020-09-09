Gilbert residents still have some time to submit questions for the online forum involving mayoral candidates Matt Nielsen and Brigette Peterson.
Sponsored by the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce and Gilbert Sun News, the forum will run live online 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17.
The public has until Sunday, Sept. 13, to submit questions at gilbertaz.com/questionsforcandidates.
The town hall also will be archived online for Gilbert residents up through the Nov. 3 General Election. More details on that will be forthcoming.
The forum, coming about three weeks before early voting begins, will offer voters a chance to learn more about the two people running to succeed Interim Mayor Scott Anderson in January.
Both the Chamber and GSN also have questionnaires answered by Peterson and Nielsen at gilbertaz.com/2020mayor and gilbertsunnews.com.
“Gilbert voters have an important decision to make in November as they elect our next town mayor,” said Gilbert Chamber President CEO/President Sarah Watts.
“As town leaders plan for continued growth and eventual build-out, we will need a mayor who shares a collaborative spirit and a willingness to work with stakeholders, including the various segments of our business community. This candidate forum will provide a format, which will allow each candidate to respond to the other, so viewers can gain clarity on topics of interest,” Watts continued, noting:
“The best decision a voter can make is an educated decision. As Gilbert’s Chamber of Commerce, we feel it is important to provide voters, and especially our business community, with access to candidates and knowledge of their positions so that Gilbert can navigate successfully through recovery and continue to be a desirable town for businesses and their employees.”
Paul Maryniak, GSN executive editor will moderate the forum.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5 and early ballots will go out around Oct. 6. The last day to request an early ballot is Oct. 23.