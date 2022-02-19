A Spanish television station and its reporter are seeking a total $4 million in damages from Gilbert, claiming town police officers violated their “constitutional, statutory and civil rights” while covering an incident last April that involved the death of a Chandler officer and left a Gilbert officer seriously injured.
Gilbert Police arrested Univision anchor/reporter Leon Felipe Gonzalez Cortes in April for entering a crime scene and taking photographs. Police also seized his cell phone.
The two claims, each asking for $2 million, are under investigation and there have been no lawsuits or settlements, according to town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison last week.
Attorney Mark Kokanovich, who filed the claims in late October on behalf of Univision and Cortes, did not respond to a request for comment.
Cortes and journalists from various media outlets showed up at the scene hours after police cornered a stolen vehicle suspect at the SanTan Motorplex. The suspect allegedly slammed into Chandler Officer Christopher Farrar, who died, and critically injured Gilbert Officer Rico Aranda on April 29.
Aranda returned to modified duty Aug. 25 and continued to do so last week, Gilbert Police said.
The suspect Jonathon J. Altland, Jr. faces the death penalty. More than 30 charges, including murder are pending against him.
Cortes was wearing a Univision shirt and “was found to have knowingly trespassed onto the real property of a closed business and crossing a clearly marked crime scene line that states ‘Do not Cross’ after having already been told he was not to be on the property,” a police report said.
Police had staged an area at the west end of the crime scene for the media to assemble.
According to the report, Cortes admitted to officers “he knew he was in the wrong and offered to delete the photographs he had taken.”
“He tried to excuse his behavior by stating that he was taught to get the best photographs he could,” the police report stated.
Cortes was arrested for knowingly delaying officers from investigating a homicide in order to deal with him and refusing a prior warning not to enter the crime scene, according to police.
Cortes was fingerprinted, photographed and released with a citation, police said. Police also seized Cortes’ cell phone as evidence.
“The arrest and seizure of the cell phone of Gonzalez Cortes while he was peacefully engaged in newsgathering raise grave concerns regarding the violations of our clients’ constitutional, statutory and civic rights by the Town of Gilbert Police Department,” Kokanovich wrote in the claim.
He also accused the Town of continuing to refuse to comply with disclosure rules, which interfered with Cortes’ ability to defend himself and prevented the defense counsel from interviewing witnesses and police officers.
Kokanovich also claimed that a Gilbert sergeant “derisively used the word ‘compadre’ when speaking with Gonzalez Cortez about the newsgathering work he and the Univision photographer were doing at the scene.”
He said although there were other journalists present, Gilbert police “arrested, handcuffed transported, fingerprinted and charged Gonzalez Cortes.”
The seized cell phone contains both personal information and journalist work product, the majority of which is unrelated to the April 29 event, the attorney said, adding that all the newsgathering information on the phone is protected by the Privacy Protection Act of 1980, the Arizona Constitution, Arizona Shield Law and the Arizona Media Subpoena Law.
Cortes’ arrest and the seizure of his cell phone were “retaliatory for engaging in constitutionally protected newsgathering activities,” the attorney said.
Cortes also has filed suit in June to get his cell phone returned, stating the confiscation was unreasonable and a violation of the Fourth Amendment, which protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government.
A bench trial on the charges against Cortes was scheduled for March 14 in Gilbert Municipal Court.