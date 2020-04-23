A welfare check sent police on a December morning to a single-family house on Heather Avenue in the Arbor Walk neighborhood near Gilbert and Guadalupe roads.
They knocked. No answer. Concerned family and friends soon arrived and police kicked in the front door.
Patrol officers detected strong fumes upon entering the home and located two women dead in the garage lying between two vehicles, one with the engine still running.
Their deaths and the subsequent investigation are the focus of a recently released report by the Gilbert Police Department.
The report said no suicide note was found, there were no reported history of suicidal ideation with the two women and investigators had no concerns of foul play.
Four months after Robyn Parker, 33, and her friend and co-worker Bethani Thomas, 35, died, the Maricopa County medical examiner earlier this month ruled their deaths an accident caused by carbon-monoxide poisoning.
According to the medical examiner, Parker and Thomas were together on the evening of Dec. 20 and “were witnessed to be intoxicated” around 3:30 a.m.
Four hours later on the following morning, Parker called Thomas’ twin sister saying she could not find Bethani. Four minutes later, she called the sister again to say she found Bethani unresponsive in the garage.
The sister told Parker to call 911 but that call was never made. About an hour later, the sister called Gilbert Police after she was unable to contact Bethani and Robyn.
Gilbert Sun News reached out to family and friends of the two women for comment but received no responses.
What is known about Thomas and Parker is they both attended Alchesay High School on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in Whiteriver, about a three-hour drive northeast of Gilbert.
A 2004 news story noted that Parker, a 2003-04 3A East Region Co-Player of the Year, had signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and attend William Penn University that fall.
According to a social media post by White Mountain Apache Tribe Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, Parker and Thomas both worked for Apache Health Behavioral Services.
“ABHS describe Robyn as a quiet professional who never complained or said no,” Lee-Gatewood wrote; “a solid case manager who took on every challenge with steady poise and grace, always willing to help the clients and community members.
“And above all, a strong Apache woman who faced personal hardship with silent bravery, trying to serve as an example to her daughter and other women in the community.”
She recalled that when Robyn was a young girl she served as the ambassador for the White Mountain Apache Tribe as Miss White Mountain Apache Princess.
“She danced to “rockin’ Robin” by Bobby Day,” Lee-Gatewood said.
She added that Thomas was an “intelligent, compassionate and hard-working professional that, without exception, went above and beyond.”
“Bethani possessed the rare quality of seeing the best in others, and helping them rise to their best,” Lee-Gatewood said.
She described Thomas as an integral part of building the Tribal Regional Behavioral Health Authority’s Care Coordination Department. Thomas’ father, Ralph Thomas, sits on the tribal council.
“Her advocacy across the state for ABHS clients and the White Mountain Apache community improved the lives of countless individuals and families,” Lee-Gatewood said.
She went on to describe the two as loving mothers.
“Each woman, carrying on their role as a mother to children who will serve in the next generation of people raised by strong females who took this world by storm to blaze their own trail and help our people,” she said, adding:
“Their commitment to help others, being compassionate, love for their job and family, set an example that all humanity should aspire to.”