An outside attorney’s investigation has concluded that the Town of Gilbert did not push a liberal agenda that discriminated in hiring first-responders or disciplining employees.
The Town retained Mesa law firm Pierce Coleman on Oct. 14 following a public records request from the conservative nonprofit Judicial Watch. The Town did not respond by deadline with the cost for the investigation.
“None of the allegations or implications of biased decision-making by the Town are supported by the evidence,” according to Pierce Coleman, which combed through roughly 500 documents and eight hours of meeting video recordings going back a year and a half.
The activist watchdog group disagreed with the findings.
The 16-page investigative report noted that although Judicial Watch didn’t make an outright allegation of unfair hiring practices, it was implied by its request for “documents related to decisions to lower the qualifying employment for hiring test scores to match the lowest scores of applicants who had been moved forward in the hiring process based upon personal gender and/or ethnicity in lieu of their test scores.”
Pierce Coleman found that while Gilbert has goals to increase its workforce diversity, “there are no quotas, and qualifications remained the key focus in the Town’s hiring practices.”
It said the Fire Department’s hiring practices in 2020 and 2021 were based strictly on merit, ability and capability and that there was no indication of unfair hiring practices based on race, gender, disability or any other distinct category.
The report noted that the department in early 2020 went out for recruits and arrived at an applicant pool of 231 candidates using written test scores with a cut-off of 87 points out of a score of 100.
However, Town management then lowered the cut-off test score to 80 points in order to get an interview pool that depicted the diverse makeup of Gilbert, Pierce Coleman said.
“The investigating team found no correlation between the initial written assessment test scores and the final recruits,” the report said. “Out of the 28 candidates that were added in the initial round of interviews for diversity purposes, two of these candidates successfully completed the Fire Academy.”
The report pointed out that all recruits were held to the same standard at the academy and that the written test’s purpose was to create a manageable number of interviews and the scores were not used or evaluated in any phase of the recruitment process.
Mark Spencer, the southwest projects coordinator in Phoenix for Judicial Watch, said the Town claimed it doesn’t consider factors such as race, color, sex and age in hiring, yet it lowered the test scores and expanded the interview pool in order to get more diversity in the firefighter applicants.
According to data the town compiled identifying the ethnicity and gender of the firefighter applicants, those who scored 87 and higher were mostly white men and included 15 females and 46 people of color. Those who scored 86 to 80 points included 100 people of color and 26 females.
In an email a fire captain sent to other firefighters to clarify the hiring process, he said the decision to adjust the list of candidates for interviews came from Human Resources and the fire department had no say in the decision.
“The initial proposal was to remove 28 passing people and replace with a different 28,” he wrote. “I told (HR) we would prefer to expand the list by 28 instead and he agreed. We were never given the impression any of this was open for debate.”
The report stated that the Town did not change the hiring process that was already in place for selecting applicants but rather it “analyzed the demographic data for the candidates who proceeded to inform future recruitment efforts.”
The report also looked at how town officials treated four firefighters and one heavy-equipment operator whose social media postings were brought to their attention.
Officials found that four did not violate town policy but that a fire engineer did by using town resources to create a political video depicting the flying of a “Thin Blue Line” flag on the back of a department fire truck, which he posted on social media with comments supporting the police and a song about “back the blue.”
The Town also found that the employee violated its social media policy by expressing political opinions while representing himself as a Gilbert firefighter.
The report also addressed Judicial Watch’s concerns that the town and its chief digital officer Dana Mason Berchman used taxpayers’ funds to promote “the political Marxist agenda of Black Lives Matters as well as Democrat Party elected officials” on social media.
Some of the examples Judicial Watch provided included screen grabs of Berchman’s Twitter account where she thanked Police Chief Mike Soelberg and posted a picture of him taking a knee with BLM supporters and the Town’s Twitter account promoting Blackout Tuesday in solidarity with the BLM movement.
“While the Town’s Digital Team did make several positive posts to Black Lives Matter, the records showed that these messages were first approved by the Town leadership team,” the report said, adding:
“The police and fire chiefs gave their written support to the Digital Team prior to the social media blackout, and provided context to police department employees,”
Nonetheless, Spencer said the Town is able to promote BLM without repercussion but the firefighter who posted the Thin Blue Line flag on the fire truck was disciplined.
The report pointed out that “a government entity has the right to speak for itself” and that the free speech clause of the First Amendment restricts government regulation of private speech and has no application if the government were engaging in its own expressive conduct.
Town officials did not promote “the political Marxist agenda of Black Lives Matter” or promote the Democrat Party elected officials, the report said.
Spencer said he disagreed with that statement, pointing to town posting of pictures showing the police chief kneeling at a BLM event and a meme of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, in the Heritage District.
They were “all on Gilbert’s technology platform so they do promote it,” Spencer said. “They do promote it to the public at the public’s expense.
“Now if the public, i.e. the taxpayers are happy with that that’s their decision. They’re capable of making the decision but don’t say you are not doing that.
“Don’t tell me the Town didn’t approve or support BLM’s political or social agenda. Wasn’t that the chief of police at a BLM event? Are you telling me kneeling is not actively promoting or engaging? The picture says what it says. Do taxpayers and voters appreciate and approve of that?”
The report said to the extent a Town’s official speech included a BLM-oriented message, there was substantial evidence to show that the official communications more substantially promoted pro-public safety, pro-veteran and pro-government employee messages as well.
Pierce Coleman also did not find that Berchman used any town resources in expressing her personal political views and agenda.
“Ms. Berchman’s speech on official Town media and communications was in fact the Town itself speaking,” the report said. “The investigating team didn’t find that the Town engaged in employment discrimination by enabling or allow disparate treatment of employees based on ‘conflicting political, personnel and policy issues within the Town of Gilbert.’”
Pierce Coleman found that Gilbert applied standard and consistent procedures to its official speech and communications and there was no indication of one-sided messaging by the Town.
“The Town has taken a balanced approach to its public messaging and gives thoughtful and careful consideration to how the public would receive its messages.”
And, Pierce Coleman found no evidence that the town was unfair in its disciplinary actions against employees for potential violation of town policy and no evidence of unfair hiring practices.
“The Town has a technology platform and that technology platform is run by technicians and they did indeed post BLM information on that platform,” Spencer said. “They are using technology and technicians funded by taxpayers to promote and endorse BLM, a Marxist agenda.
“If they as the town leadership are fine with that they are fine with it.”
But taxpayers should have a say when the Town is not only promoting BLM, but the 1619 Project – an ongoing New York Times Magazine initiative to reframe American history by focusing on the role of slavery and the contributions of black Americans – and other critical race theories to its employees internally, according to Spencer.
“They talk about their right as a Town for First Amendment rights. They are absolutely correct they have every right to use town resources to promote BLM and its Marxist agenda but do taxpayers know this and approve of this. This is a point,” he said.
Spencer said Judicial Watch’s next step is to wait for the Town’s response to its latest public records request sent Dec. 3. The group has sent four so far due to the Town not producing all of the requested documents, he said. The Town said it didn’t have the documents.
“All I’m asking for was the information so others would know it’s taking place,” Spencer said.
Judicial Watch has given Gilbert this week to respond and if it doesn’t comply by then, Spencer said, “Judicial Watch’s legal counsel will become actively involved.”