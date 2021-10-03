An outside attorney has concluded that the five accusations of ethical violations against Mayor Brigette Peterson lacked merit, but said she showed poor judgment on one occasion.
Tucson attorney Frank Cassidy, in a report released last week, recommended that Council take no formal actions against Peterson. It is unclear when Council will review it, though it meets next on Oct. 19.
“This investigator concludes that Mayor Peterson exercised poor judgment in a few instances but did not violate the Gilbert Code of Ethics, “Cassidy wrote. “The Mayor has already been publicly castigated for her errors in judgment, and will face additional public criticism.”
Peterson called the complaints a political distraction.
“Over the past few months, I have faced a barrage of attacks by opponents who don’t like my politics, my leadership or me personally,” Peterson said. “They submitted multiple false complaints against me – complaints, which today were dismissed. I’m glad to be able to put these political shenanigans in the past.”
Peterson also promised to address the criticism of poor judgment.
“As I always do, I will look for ways to improve as a leader, a public servant and a human being,” she said. “Where I can exercise better judgment, I will. And where I can do better representing all Gilbert’s many stakeholders, I will. I will do everything in my power to improve every day. You have my commitment to that.”
Peterson said the Town can now focus on real issues at hand – improving transportation and infrastructure, continuing support of public safety and helping businesses with the workforce shortage.
The report’s findings did not surprise Dr. Brandon Ryff, who filed one of the complaints.
“I don’t think anybody is surprised by it,” Ryff said. “I’m disappointed with the outcome but respect the process. Those are the findings. I thought they might find at least something.
“The mayor if she keeps her nose clean she’ll probably won’t face a recall. I do think unless she changes fundamentally, changes her attitude and her behavior and conduct, I think she is going to have a tough time being re-elected.”
Peterson is in her first year of a four-year term.
Ryff said his understanding of ethics is to do good and no harm, tell the truth and be fair and that he is mystified that the attorney could not find any violations in the five separate and independent complaints.
Besides Ryff, Ryan Handelsman, Jim Torgeson and employee Derek Konofalski each filed an ethics complaint over the summer. Torgeson filed two.
Morrison Ranch complaints
Handelsman and Ryff filed complaints about the mayor’s communication and conduct over a proposed Morrison Ranch apartment project.
The two Morrison Ranch residents oppose the Morrison Family’s proposal to increase the number of apartment units. The proposal has not yet been submitted to the Town.
Handelsman and Ryff claimed Peterson crossed the line of “fairness, impartiality and respect” with her friendly communications with Howard Morrison over the contentious issue ahead of a neighborhood meeting.
They called out her tone in discussing neighbor concerns, passing information to Morrison and identifying Handelsman by name to the developer. That last action Handelsman called “the most aggressive.”
Cassidy looked at 117 email exchanges between Gilbert Council and 38 residents over the proposal. Peterson received or sent 82 of them.
Cassidy found Peterson’s March emails to Morrison to be “friendly, arguably to the point of deference.”
And though Morrison co-chaired Peterson’s mayoral campaign last fall, “an elected official is not expected to abandon her political platform or supporters after being elected,” Cassidy said
He said the Town’s impartiality obligation in the ethics policy requires elected officials to be professional and open-minded in their communications and actions.
“An elected official whose campaign co-chair was a developer doesn’t violate her obligation to act with impartiality by being friendly and deferential to him any more than does an official elected on an anti-development platform who uses an unfriendly and undeferential tone with a developer,” Cassidy said.
He added that Ryff’s assertion that Peterson wishing Morrison “good luck” ahead of what was clearly shaping up to be a contentious meeting on the proposal “does not show any preference for a particular outcome of the future apartment zoning case.”
Cassidy also didn’t find grounds for Ryff’s assertion that Peterson acted unprofessionally and had mocked the residents’ claims that Morrison didn’t give enough notice for the March 15 meeting.
Given the volume of neighborhood opposition ahead of the meeting, Peterson’s “dismissive attitude about the notices is perhaps understandable,” Cassidy said.
Regarding the claim that the residents were at a disadvantage because they found out about the meeting only two days in advance, Cassidy said the investigation found that the notices were mailed 10 days in advance – as required to all property owners within 300 feet and all HOAs within 1,000 feet.
But, he added, one would “expect the Mayor would at least forward the neighbors’ concerns to Town staff for review and consideration to see if sufficient notice was given and whether a second neighborhood meeting would be needed.”
The two men also asserted Peterson was dismissive toward their concerns that the placement of a sign notifying the public of the meeting did not meet town guidelines, which the investigation supported. The Town required the posting of a sign on Warner Road and on Higley Road.
Cassidy said Peterson did not directly respond to the posted sign and instead she told Handelsman that Morrison would explain the process at the neighborhood meeting. And in an email to Morrison, Peterson wrote, “I’m sure you followed requirements.”
Cassidy concluded Morrison met all requirements for noticing the public except for the 3-foot discrepancy with posting one of the signs.
“Even so, Mayor Peterson’s failure to at least request Town staff follow up on neighbors’ concerns about notice was a lapse of judgment,” Cassidy said. “Mayor Peterson relied explicitly on the developer’s experience.”
Ryff said what he found most egregious was that Cassidy basically gave Morrison a pass with notifying the public even after finding that one sign was not within 25 feet of a street.
“We either have rules or don’t,” Ryff said. “The sign they put up was so tiny you couldn’t see it. They need to look at what actually happened.”
Cassidy also disputed the claim that residents were put at a disadvantage because of short notice by pointing out that 270 people attended the virtual meeting.
But Ryff said, “Had I not gone and make a Facebook post, no one would have known.”
“We didn’t have time to prepare because no one knew,” he said.
Also, Cassidy found no support to the claim that Peterson’s emails to Morrison gave him “a heads up, inside information” to prepare for the neighborhood meeting nor did he fault the mayor for sharing that the residents intended to hire an attorney and were circulating a petition against the proposal.
“Whether Mayor Peterson’s communications with the opposing neighbors and Howard Morrison helped or hurt the project is datable,” Cassidy said. “But it certainly helped citizens understand the process better.”
He also disagreed with the residents’ contention that their emails to Peterson were confidential.
“Morrison Ranch residents had no reasonable expectation that their concerns about the proposed Morrison Ranch apartment project would be treated as confidential,” Cassidy said. “On the contrary, constituents notify their elected officials with the expectation of being heard and having their concerns acted upon.”
Cassidy also addressed the claim that Peterson called out Handelsman as the most aggressive. Handelsman in June said he felt that she shone a spotlight on him to Morrison as a person standing between the developer and a project worth millions.
Cassidy said Handelsman was by far the most engaged correspondent and his 10 messages to the mayor had “included several somewhat antagonistic statements.”
According to Cassidy, Peterson explained that she singled out Handelsman to Morrison because in her experience, quite often land-use negotiations occurred between the developer and the most vocal opponent.
But Cassidy said Morrison’s responses clearly showed he had been closely following social media posts opposed to his increase in apartment units and “didn’t need any help identifying a likely spokesman for the opposition.”
Cassidy’s said Peterson “exercised poor judgment in singling out a constituent as the ‘most aggressive’ in her email exchange with Howard Morrison” but that it didn’t rise to the level of an ethics violation.
Cassidy also did not find a conflict of interest with Peterson’s friendship with Morrison or with Morrison having worked on her campaign or donated $6,000 toward her campaign.
“Campaign contributions, campaign committee membership and attitudes about development do not create financial or property interest in the outcome of a zoning case and therefore do not create a conflict of interest under the Arizona conflict of interest statutes,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy also could not find proof that Peterson attempted to persuade both from filing complaints against her because the separate phone conversations she had with each were not recorded.
Employee’s ethics complaint
Cassidy found no ethics violation in Konofalski’s claim that the mayor went after him and created a toxic work environment because of her vocal dislike of the Town’s new logo. He worked for the department that was responsible for creating the logo.
Konofalski also rapped Peterson’s conduct as an administrator of a Town-sponsored Facebook page for 4x4 enthusiasts, which he claimed she booted him out of and that she “improperly allowed inappropriate and misogynistic posts” on the page. Cassidy said one witness Knofalski named to support his claims refused to talk.
Peterson acknowledged her dislike of the logo and denied attacking Knofalski or anyone else on the logo team. She also stated that she did not consider Knofalski as one of the top five people who worked on the logo and noted she did not remove him from the Facebook group.
Cassidy said the Facebook page is no longer affiliated with the Town and Peterson was no longer an administrator.
But Cassidy faulted Peterson for even being an administrator on a Facebook page linked to the Town, which he said made her vulnerable to employee claims of unequal treatment.
And he said the mayor failed to recognize the impact of her outspoken, negative comments about the logo on the morale of employees who worked on it.
Public comment procedures
Torgeson filed a complaint against Peterson after she had placed on an agenda a proposal that would allow the mayor to determine how long a speaker can talk at Council meetings.
He also alleged she attempted to mislead the public and council members by not disclosing she was behind the proposal.
Cassidy found no ethics violation but said the item should have first gone to a study session, he said.
Torgeson’s second complaint against Peterson was for not allowing him to speak on a consent item on the agenda. Cassidy said Peterson did not commit an ethics violation because she followed Payne’s legal advice, which prohibits public speeches on consent items.
Cassidy also said the Town has not followed its policy requiring all public officials attend at least one Code of Ethics training session per term.
Neither Peterson nor any of the current sitting council members have had the training and should attend at least one session during their current term, he said.