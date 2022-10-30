An outside investigator said Mayor Brigette Peterson was doing her job when she ordered police to remove three sign-holding residents from the Sept. 20 council meeting.
The investigator therefore found no violations in the latest ethics complaint filed against her.
Now it’s up to Peterson or at least three council members to decide within 10 calendar days if they want to put the item on agenda for discussion. Otherwise the complaint is deemed dismissed with prejudice.
“Well, I feel that anything can be turned to a way to where it’s pretty and I think that is what the investigator did,” said Terri Naddy, who filed the complaint.
“My personal opinion is they looked at her trying to keep a quorum versus singling out Brandon Ryff, Mr. (Ryan) Handelsman and the gal (Joanne Terry) because they were holding up signs.”
Naddy said others at the Sept. 20 meeting also had the same signs that read “Stop Lying,” and “Don’t Mesa my Gilbert,” on the table in front of them and were not ejected.
The residents who packed the room were expressing their opposition to The Ranch, a town-supported 300-acre light industrial project that a developer has proposed adjacent to their neighborhood.
Ryff, Handelsman and Terry were at the back of the room silently holding signs. Ryff and Terry stood against a wall out of the audience’s line of sight.
“I don’t know you can remove people from holding a sign and not removing others for displaying a similar sign, just in a different fashion,” Naddy said.
Naddy added last week that she also filed a complaint with the state Attorney General but has not yet heard back on its status.
Naddy’s Sept. 21 complaint said Peterson violated two provisions of the Town’s Ethics Policy – fairness and respect, and loyalty. She called Peterson’s action to have Ryff removed “retaliatory.”
Both Ryff and Handelsman each filed ethics complaints against the mayor in 2021 and Ryff especially has been critical of Peterson at council meetings.
Peterson, in a written rebuttal to Naddy’s complaint, said the audience was given repeated warnings about clapping, shouting and interrupting the Sept. 20 meeting yet “the behavior persisted.”
“I responded to the voices calling out from the back of the room (to the right of the main doors) and viewed multiple signs being held up, over heads,” Peterson said.
“My request for removal was due to the continued and repeated disruption and to preserve meeting decorum, not due to what was on the sign nor who was holding the signs.”
Peterson maintained that she was unaware that Ryff was in the audience, “let alone one of the people involved with the disruptive behavior.”
In the video recording of the September meeting audience members are heard clapping after a woman berated the council over The Ranch.
As Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes noted that there was one more speaker, Peterson interjected and ordered officers to “remove the people from the back of the room please. Those three people holding up signs.”
Peterson’s response said police had told people as they entered council chambers that they “could not hold up, wave or disrupt the meeting with their signs.”
Peterson noted “the increasingly disruptive and confrontational behavior at Town Council meetings” and that residents have told her that they were reluctant to participate in meetings “out of concern of harassment, retaliation or bullying from other attendees.”
“I must establish a balanced environment where one person’s speech does not infringe upon the rights or wellbeing of others,” Peterson said.
Phoenix attorney William Sims, hired to do the investigation, agreed with Peterson.
Sims backed Peterson’s comment that the meetings have become increasing disruptive by citing the Aug. 23 meeting in his Oct. 24 report.
At that meeting, a woman spoke in support of passenger rail and was later confronted by a person “who demanded to know why the person supporting the transit matter had ‘lied’ to the council,” he said.
He said he interviewed a Gilbert Fire employee and a cop who both observed the confrontation, which occurred outside the meeting room.
“As a result of that assertion the resident who had spoken in favor of the transit matter broke into tears,” Sims said. “At one point during the confrontation one of the Gilbert officers had to step between the two persons involved in the confrontation.”
Sims added that Ryff, Handelsman and Terry were removed after warnings from the vice mayor.
“The Town Code is clear: the mayor chairs meetings of the council and presides over the conduct of the meeting,” Sims said in his report. “The mayor is obligated to preserve order and decorum.
“The requirement to maintain decorum was clearly announced by both the vice mayor and the mayor at the Sept. 20, 2022 meeting.”
Sims said Peterson’s conduct “could have violated the Ethical Policy if her conduct was not otherwise authorized under the Ethic Policy, under the Town Code and under applicable Arizona statutes.”
Sims cited five factors that supported Peterson’s actions, including the duty to preserve decorum and to prevent intimidation.
He said the claim that Peterson’s action was retaliatory lacked merit because the mayor said she was unaware that Ryff was in the room.
Regarding Naddy’s complaint that the trio was silently holding their signs when they were asked to leave, Sims stated, “waving signs, whether or not words are spoken, violates the announced policy barring the holding up of signs.”
Since that meeting, the Town has now banned all signs from council chambers.
And, Sims said, the removal of the three individuals was not preceded by silence.
“Audible comments were made that drew the attention of the mayor to the displayed signs,” he said.
“Additionally, recognizing that one of the policy objectives announced by the mayor and vice mayor was to allow persons to speak freely, the waiving of signs opposed to the views of persons attempting to communicate their views to council could be as intimidating as the confrontation that occurred outside the council meeting room on Aug. 23, 2022.”
Ryff disputed the investigation.
“I think that the report is concerning, he said. “I was there, I know what happened. It’s factually inaccurate.”
Ryff, Handelsman and Terry earlier this month jointly filed a claim against Peterson for violating their First Amendment rights to free speech. The town said the review of that claim is not finished.
Ryff said the Aug. 23 incident cited by the mayor “is a narrative” that she is using to justify her actions.
He said the rules of decorum are designed to allow for the facilitation of a meeting but that the mayor “is instead creating a narrative like there is a need to control unruly people who make other people feel uncomfortable.
“The last time I checked, you can’t strip people of their rights because what someone says makes someone else feel uncomfortable and who is the mayor to decide that?”
He also called into question the mayor’s comment that she couldn’t see it was him holding the sign and that she heard yelling from the back of the room, which directed her attention there.
“The phantom noise was not collaborated by the video,” he said, adding that he made it a point not to make any sounds or move while holding the sign. “She happened to look up and I happened to be in her direct line of sight.
“I’m her biggest opponent next to Ryan and (Councilman-elect) Jim Torgeson. How many ethics complaints did we file? She knows who I am. I am in her nightmare every night.”
Ryff said the investigator’s report and the “mayor’s dishonest claims only further emboldens my desire to fight on behalf of our fellow residents as Americans protecting our First Amendment Right.”
At least nine ethics violations complaints have been filed so far against Peterson since she took office in January 2021. She was also cleared in the previous eight.
In April, however, Peterson was found to have violated the state’s Opening Meeting law by the state Attorney General.