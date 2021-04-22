A developer wants to build 157 units of rental housing on 15 acres at the southeast corner of Sanders Drive and Warner Road.
Keystone Homes proposes a mixture of single-story bungalow-style and two-story attached housing units on the county island. The developer is in the process of annexing the property to Gilbert.
“This area is really starting to see a lot of movement in terms of development,” planner Josh Rogers said at the April 7 Planning Commission study session, where no action was taken.
Rogers said the developer is seeking a minor General Plan amendment and rezone for the development of 66 bungalows on the south half of the site and 91 two-story town homes on the northern half.
As a result of feedback from a recent neighborhood meeting, the developer has agreed to place single-story houses adjacent to existing homes along the south and west property lines and not have balconies on units facing south, according to Rogers.
Commissioner Anthony Bianchi asked if there was a benefit to granting the developer’s request to reduce the separation between buildings to 10 feet from 20 feet.
“Typically for multi-family low the required separation is 20 feet because for multi-family you see large, huge buildings,” Rogers said. “But these are not the typical suburban complex.”
With the bungalow units, the developer wanted to drop the separation to keep in line with the vision for the community, he added.
It’s a common request for these types of proposed units and staff has no problem with it, Rogers said.
Commissioner Tyler Jones said he was glad to see the developer working with adjacent homeowners.
“My concern here as far as with up-zoning is one resounding comment from residents is density,” Jones said. “Overall, why would we support an up-zone?”
The current zoning of five to eight dwelling units per acre would increase to eight to 14 dwelling units per acre under the developer’s proposal. Keystone anticipated developing the site at a density of 10.5 dwelling units per acre.
Rogers responded that staff has not completed the first review of the proposal to determine whether it would support the request.
He added he was in constant contact with neighbors and will reach out to them to see if there are any more concerns to be met.
Bianchi also voiced concerns about density and said it was difficult for him to support the project as presented.
Chairman Carl Bloomfield said he saw no compelling reason to approve or support the request and advised Rogers to keep that thought in mind in working with the developer through the process.
Bloomfield added he liked the current zoning and that the developer would have to come back with a better case for his project.
According to the developer, the proposed residential units would cater to people “seeking to live in a vibrant, resort-style amenitized environment.”
He said the community would combine the best elements of residential single-family living with multi-family living – like lease terms and professional management without the mortgage payment or HOA fees of a typical single-family development.
The Planning Commission also discussed – and was supportive of – the site plan for a Whataburger planned on 1.22 acres at the southwest corner of Market and Boston streets.
The 3,745-square-foot stand-alone fast food with drive-thru will have 26 parking stalls and will use the same color scheme as existing buildings in the Gilbert Crossroads Center.
Also at the study session, the commission reviewed the site plan for a two-story, 20,260-square-foot medical office on 2.74 acres at the southeast corner of Mercy Road and Bonanza Court in the Gilbert Medical Center complex. An Advanced Plastic Surgery Institute and Spa is the expected tenant.