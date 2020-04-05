Remote learning kicked off last week for students at both school districts in Gilbert with the closure of campuses through the end of the academic year.
Gilbert Public Schools and Higley Unified School District did not respond to questions if there were any glitches reported and if student participation was affected by the long-distance learning.
It is also unknown if the districts are monitoring that student participation.
Hard copies of lessons are also available.
Gilbert Public Schools is not grading lessons for students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade. For students in the 7the-12th grades, assignments that are graded will only improve a student’s grade.
The district’s lessons vary by grade level and will involve both formal lessons and independent practice, according to its website. AP teacher are working with students to finish coursework in preparation for the end of the AP examination.
At Higley, teachers have designed a number of educational opportunities for students, according to spokeswoman Michelle Reese.
“High school students were already submitting assignments on Canvas, the district’s learning management system, prior to the school closure,” she said. “Teachers are now using the system to deliver assignments at a variety of age levels.”
Mini-lessons are posted twice a week, Monday and Wednesday, by teachers in Canvas. Accompanying the lessons, teachers are providing learning opportunities for students to complete with due dates the following Monday, according to Reese.
Reese said some teachers are using Office365 Teams to provide lessons for elementary students. Power Ranch Elementary was already a Google School.
“The variety of platforms were essential because we wanted to use tools that teachers and students were familiar with prior to the closure,” she said. “Teachers, students and families will continue to get more proficient in the use of these resources.”
The state’s estimated 86,000 high school seniors won’t be prevented from graduating just because the governor shut down Arizona schools through the end of the academic year.
But there were only questions – and no immediate answers – on how to make up the loss of nearly a third of the academic year for students in the lower grades as the state Board of Education adopted an emergency rule that bars school districts and charter schools from withholding academic credit or a diploma “solely because the student missed instructional time due to a school closure issued by the governor.’’
The rule also says that schools, in determining if a student meets the minimum course and competency requirements may consider whether that person has successfully completed the educational opportunities that were provided during the days the schools where shuttered. That can include both online instruction and independent study that may be through printed materials.
But if there is no ability to determine whether a student actually has been doing anything at home, schools can decide that a student “was on track to meet the minimum course of study and competency requirements prior to the school closure,” the board decided
What that can include, the rule says, could include whether the student was passing all of his or her courses. Also acceptable would be passing scores on locally or nationally administered academic assessments.
That decision ultimately would be made by local school officials.
And the rule spells out that when schools determine that students are entitled to academic credits and to graduate that they get their transcripts and diplomas “in the same manner’’ as if there had not been a closure.
Kathy Hoffman, the superintendent of public instruction and a member of the board, told Capitol Media Services her aim and that of the board is to ensure that students are given the benefit of the doubt and get to graduate.
“I definitely would not encourage anybody to stop trying or stop working to access high-quality instruction and curriculum,’’ Hoffman said. “I just think we need to be honest that there’s going to be situations don’t have the ability to meet all the typical expectations we would have during a normal school year.’’
Board member Armando Ruiz said he believes that most high schools will find an “innovative way to celebrate graduation.’’
Hoffman said one superintendent is looking at bringing in students one at a time, having each record a video message. Those messages then would be compiled into a graduation video.
High school graduation aside, Ruiz separately worried about the larger effects of the shutdown of close to a third of the school year will have on students.
“It’s going to take from three to five years for kids to catch up,’’ he said. Ruiz was particularly focused on students in the lower grades – and particularly families who lack access to the internet. He figures that category could equal about 170,000 Arizona children who do not have access to remote learning.
“Parents are often ill-prepared to teach their kids at home,’’ he said, citing children in homes where the parents speak only Spanish.
“This is going to be an ongoing challenge for our state,’’ Hoffman said. “There’s no easy solution to make it up.’’
“This will definitely be a multi-year project,’’ she said. “It’s not something we can fix overnight.’’
A group of school superintendents wanted a requirement to keep community colleges, universities and other post-secondary institutions from revoking already-issued admission letters contingent on successful completion of the school year.
Hoffman, however, said the board does not regulate these institutions and has no legal right to direct what they do.
They also suggested – and the state board did not consider – a “better but not worse’’ grading policy that allows students to use the time schools are closed to not only take advantage of learning opportunities but also make up missed work or retake exams. That would allow teachers at the end of the school year to update grades, but only to improve them and not to lower them.
Hoffman said that doesn’t mean the concerns were being ignored, saying the board still could take up these issues at a regular meeting.
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.