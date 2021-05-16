After going dark 14 months ago, the Regal Gilbert movie theater at 1012 S. Gilbert Road was scheduled to reopen this weekend, but under safety protocols commissioned by the National Association of Theatre Owners in collaboration with leading epidemiologists.
With a full slate of new movies, Regal Gilbert will require patrons to wear masks at all times except when snacking in their seats. The theater will provide masks for people who forgot theirs.
“Where socially unacceptable behavior is observed, including the non-wearing of a mask, this will be addressed with the patron,” the chain said on its website.
Along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests now have the ability to purchase concession items from the app when in the theatre.
Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing and a reduced menu offering will be temporarily available and self-service condiment stands will be closed.
“When refilling large soft drinks or popcorns, we will exchange your prior cup or bucket for a new container., the theater also said.
While auditorium capacity is being reduced only where there is a state or county mandate, the chain’s reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups to maintain social distancing.
Regal also announced it is increasing its fresh air intake by 50 to 100 percent.
Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings and will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes, depending on their job. Naturally, they all will be required to wear masks.
And anyone who feels sick is asked to stay home or, if they get sick after buying a ticket, get a refund online.
Cineworld Group, the parent company to Regal and the second largest movie house chain in the world, in March reported an operating loss of $2.26 billion for 2020 after revenue fell by 80 percent – from $4.37 billion in 2019 to only $852 million in 2020.
That was not nearly as bad as AMC, the world’s largest movie chain, which claimed a loss of $4.6 billion in 2020.
In a conversation with investors via The Hollywood Reporter last fall, CEO Moshe Greidinger expressed hope that the company can rebound.
Greidinger said theater reopenings show “people are missing the cinema.”
Regal operates 7,211 screens in 549 theatres in 42 states.
North American box office dollars were down 80 percent and ticket sales down 81 percent in 2020, according to a study by the Motion Picture Association.
It found that 54 percent of respondents didn’t enter a movie theater once the entire calendar year. In a typical year, that figure is under 25 percent, according to the Washington Post.