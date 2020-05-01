Gilbert residents are heading down the road of paying more to keep their blue barrels.
In last week’s financial retreat, Town Council authorized staff to proceed with a solid waste rate study during the discal year beginning July 1as it wrestles with the escalating cost of recycling trash.
“It costs us more to recycle than to just take it to the landfill,” Public Works Director Jessica Marlow told the council.
Marlow said the town has funds to continue the program for fiscal year 2021 without a rate increase but the following year is another story.
The town’s contracts with its two vendors for processing and selling Gilbert’s recycled materials this fiscal year increased to $1.04 million from $370,140, according to Marlow.
Historically, the town’s recycling program generated revenue, including $629,000 in fiscal year 2017 and $343,000 in fiscal year 2018.
But in fiscal year 2019, the program ended up costing the town $272,000, which jumped to $1.04 million this fiscal year with an anticipated $1.16 million price tag next fiscal year, according to Marlow.
Town staff has taken steps to reduce the program’s operational costs.
It modified collection schedules to five days from four days that reduced overtime by 33 percent, began more preventative maintenance of equipment and intensified more public outreach and education that reduced recycling contamination to 10.5 percent from 16 percent.
The measures resulted in a total savings of $380,000 for the town.
Gilbert arrived to this point after China in 2018 implemented steep restrictions for the percentage of allowable contamination in the global recycle stream.
Because China imported about 45 percent of the world’s total waste, the action sent the recycle market into a downward spiral, impacting Gilbert and other municipalities negatively.
The market is shrinking and the types of materials purchased also are shrinking, Marlow said.
So far, Surprise and Mesa have nixed their recycling programs and Chandler, Phoenix and Tempe have raised rates.
Over 60 percent or 3,000 Gilbert residents in a town survey last fall said they would still participate in the recycling program if the town increased the monthly fee by $2 or less, according to Marlow.
Marlow added that 20 percent of the respondents indicated they didn’t want recycling if the cost increased. The other 20 percent were unsure.
She said the town was looking at partnering with Deloitte and the Institute for Digital Progress on a study to explore alternate ways to manage waste long term and that staff will return with a request to apply for a grant to fund that study.