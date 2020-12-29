Town Council sometime early next year will look at recommended reservation fees for Gilbert’s newest sports courts and other amenities at its premier 272-acre regional park near McQueen and Higley roads.
The Parks and Recreation Board voted to send the fee structure for approval.
“I think this is very thorough,” said Board chairman Bob Ferron at the Dec. 16 meeting. “It’s well laid-out and well thought-out.”
After months of wrestling whether or not to charge individuals a reservation fee on eight of the 16 heavily used pickleball courts – a bone of contention for players – the board scrapped the proposal.
A survey found that the hourly reservation fee was not an interest of dedicated pickleball players and would have involved too much administrative work that included monitoring the courts which are opened from 5 a.m.-10 p.m., for compliance, said Rocky Brown, business operations manager.
Fees would be charged for pickleball league and tournament play.
An hourly rental rate, however, was proposed for the six tennis, two basketball and six sand volleyball courts – $7 an hour for residents; $8.75 for nonresidents; $14 an hour for Gilbert-based businesses and $17.50 an hour for non-Gilbert-based businesses. A one-hour rental is the minimum requirement.
“We wanted to do it right and not fast,” Brown said. “We started off with a rate the rest of the park system pays.”
“We plan on taking the fee resolution to council sometime in the first few months of 2021,” Brown said. “We have not identified an exact council date yet.”
The proposed rates, however, could increase gradually over the next five years as the town figures out what it will cost to maintain the courts, Brown said, adding the town reviews the rates every two years.
In a fall survey, 204 pickleball players responded to questions such as why do they play the game, their skill level, how often do they play and how much were they willing to pay for reserving a court.
Brown said a majority played four days a week and 22.5 percent of the respondents indicated they would pay $7 to reserve a court. Support for that proposal dropped as the fees increased up to $15 and hour.
Fees also were proposed for the park’s amphitheater, the 10-acre Great Lawn, Food Truck Alley, ramadas and the pier at the 7-acre fishing lake.
Brown said staff found a few comparable facilities – such as the Mesa Amphitheater, which has a capacity of 4,950 charges $1,200 for a full day.
The regional park’s amphitheater has a 2,500-3,500 capacity.
The recommendation includes charging residents $750 to rent the amphitheater for half a day and $1,500 for a full day, $500 for the full lawn for half a day and $1,000 for a full day and $250 for half the lawn for half a day and $500 for a full day and $25 per vendor at Food Truck Alley.
The hourly rate for residents to reserve a ramada would be $20 an hour and $100 an hour for the group ramada, which can seat up to 160 people and includes a food prep/grilling area, lighting, roof fans and power outlets. The fee for the pier would be $25 an hour for residents.
The nonresident rates are 25 percent higher and the business rates are double the resident rates. For special events, there would be a charge for town staffing – $25 an hour or $37.50 for holidays with a minimum of three-hours.
Board member Ben Kalkman noted the proposed fees were low compared to what is out there.
Staff also gave an update of the masterplans for the regional park and Desert Sky Park, both went online in 2019 with their first phase.
Desert Sky’s first phase included four multi-purpose fields, a fitness course, playground and a 3.5-acre lake.
The town is currently taking public feedback on three proposed concepts for the completion of Desert Sky, located between Williams Field and Pecos roads.
All three concepts have varying amenities but they all include 15 multi-use fields, a dog park and a play area.
Public input can be submitted at gilbertaz.gov.
Planning for phase two and three also is underway for the remaining 200 acres at the regional park.
A virtual meeting for public feedback on proposals for the park is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 12.