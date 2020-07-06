Gilbert voters can cast ballots beginning Wednesday for a host of candidates running for federal, state, county and local offices in the Aug. 4 Primary Election.
People can drop off their ballots or vote in-person through Aug. 4 or they can mail in their ballots. People who requested to vote early could see their ballots in mailboxes as soon as Thursday.
All registered voters will have the opportunity to cast ballots in Gilbert’s mayoral and city council races. Voters registered with a specific political party will also be able to vote in their party’s primaries.
Gilbert voters not affiliated with a political party and are on the early voting list will not automatically receive a ballot by mail. To get one, they must contact the Maricopa County Recorder to request a political party’s ballot or a Gilbert-only ballot. They can call 602-506-1511 or go to recorder.maricopa.gov/earlyvotingballot/earlyvotingballotrequest.aspx.
The deadline to register for the primary is Monday, July 6, and the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is July 24.
Voters who chose to mail in their ballots must do so by July 29 to ensure delivery by Election Day. Ballots received after Aug. 4, even if post-marked Election Day, are not counted, according to officials.
Vote Centers for people to vote in person or drop off ballots will open in phases with five locations beginning Wednesday and 90-100 locations on Election Day. For a list of Vote Centers and hours of operations, go to Locations.Maricopa.Vote.
Voters will not have assigned polling locations on Election Day. Because of COVID-19, the county is moving to a “vote-anywhere” model instead.
The county expects up to 600,000 ballots to be cast in the primary, a potentially historic voter turnout.
Since Jan. 3, Gilbert has seen an uptick in registered voters to 157,328 as of June 26 from 149,509 on Jan. 3, according to county elections spokeswoman Megan Gilbertson. Total county registration as of June 26 was 2.4 million on June 26, she said.
Gilbert election
In Gilbert, the electorate will decide whether or not to approve the town’s updated General Plan and choose candidates running for the mayor and three council seats.
Mayor Jenn Daniels is not running for re-election, leaving her position up for grabs among three contestants – Matt Nielsen, Brigette Peterson, and Lynne King Smith.
Nielsen and King Smith are political newcomers while Peterson is a former councilwoman who resigned her position midway into her term to run for mayor.
Nielsen, a business development executive, is a fiscal hawk who wants to protect the qualities that make Gilbert livable and believes in a limited and efficient government.
King Smith is an entrepreneur, whose priorities include creating opportunities for companies of all sizes to grow in town, maintaining the town’s status as a safe community and ensuring the community is an inclusive one.
King Smith has a sizeable campaign war chest compared with her opponents and counts among her local endorsements, Howard Morrison, a partner in Morrison Ranch; former Town Councilwoman Maggie Cathey and Jim Hayden, who is chairing King Smith’s campaign and who chaired Daniels’ election campaign when she ran.
Peterson is endorsed by Gilbert Chamber of Commerce, Southeast Valley Regional Association of Realtors and the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona. Her involvement with the town dates back to 2000 when she served on the Planning Commission for 14 years.
Peterson’s top priorities include working with local business leaders to ensure economic recovery and stability, continue working on transportation issues and work toward making the town an inclusive community.
Battling it out for the two council seats with four-year terms are Tyler Hudgins, Kathy Tilque, Bus Obayomi and Scott Anderson. Councilman Jared Taylor opted not to run again for his seat.
Hudgins, a small-businessman, tout among his priorities, job creation, being proactive as the town reaches expected buildout in 2030 and maintaining the qualities that make the town “the best place to raise a family.”
Obayomi, a digital consultant, touts fiscal responsibility, support for public and charter schools and support and equip police as his priorities.
Anderson is seeking his second term in office. He was a longtime town employee who retired as a planning director and is considered the founding father of the Gilbert Riparian Preserve.
His priorities include strong economy and fostering a strong sense of place through safe neighborhoods, open spaces and community involvement
Tilque has long been the face of Gilbert Chamber of Commerce since 1996 until she retired as its CEO and president last month. She counted the chamber, police and fire among her endorsements.
Tilque’s platform includes low taxes, a pro-business environment and protecting the town’s unique character and small-town feel.
In the race for a two-year Council seat, Laurin Hendrix faces off against Bill Spence. The vacancy was created when Eddie Cook was appointed county assessor.
Hendrix is well known in the political arena, having served in the State House and on the Maricopa County Community Colleges Governing Board.
Hendrix, who is self-employed, wants to maintain a fiscally responsible town budget, keep a family-friendly environment with safe homes, schools, streets and parks and supports business-friendly environment that will continue to bring in high-paying jobs.
Spence, appointed by the Council to fill Cook’s seat until the election, is a retired Navy commander.
His priorities include revitalizing and recovering the town’s economy, implement a comprehensive infrastructure and road improvement plan for the town and work with town staff to ensure smart and controlled growth.
In the Aug. 4 primary, Council candidates who win a majority of the votes are considered victors for the office they are seeking. If there is not a majority vote, the candidates go on the general election ballot in November.
County races
For the Maricopa County races, there’s no primary challenger for either the Republican or Democratic candidate running for Board of Supervisors.
Incumbent Republican Jack Sellers, a former Chandler City Council member, will face off against Democrat Jevin Hodge on Nov. 3 for the District 1 seat that covers Gilbert.
In the county assessor primary, former Gilbert Councilman Cook is squaring off against fellow Republican Rodney Glassman for their party’s nomination. The victor will battle unopposed Democrat Aaron Connor.
Incumbent Allister Adel has no Republican opponent in the county attorney primary while Democrats Julie Gunnigle, Will Knight and Bob McWhirter will duke it out for a face-off in November against Adel.
The county recorder race has Republicans Stephen Richer and perennial candidate Clair Van Steenwyk seeing the nomination and the Democrat and incumbent Adrian Fontes is unopposed until November.
In the county school superintendent primary, incumbent Republican Steve Watson is unchallenged and will face Democrat Jeanne Casteen in November.
County Treasurer Royce Flora, however, is fending off a challenge from fellow Republican John Allen in the primary while Democrat Daniel Toporek skates free until November.
The county sheriff’s race is highly contested with former lawman Joe Arpaio battling against Lehland Burton, Mike Crawford and Jerry Sheridan for the Republican nomination. The winner faces Democratic Sheriff Paul Penzone, who is unopposed in his primary.
Gilbert voters will see another familiar face running for Highland Justice Court. Former Councilman Jordan Ray and three other Republicans, Aaron Burroughs, Gregory Kelly and Ken Sampson are all seeking the justice of the peace job. There are no Democrats for this race.
State candidates
Voters also will see contested races for their state representatives.
In the state House race for District 12, which includes most of Gilbert and Queen Creek, incumbent Travis Grantham and fellow Republicans Jake Hoffman and Mark Boesen are seeking the two open seats. No Democrat filed to run for the district.
For the District 12 state Senate race, Republican Warren Petersen and Democrat Lynsey Robinson are unchallenged. The seat was held by Gilbert Republican Eddie Farnsworth, who is retiring.
There are no primary battles inn District 17, which covers western Gilbert, Sun Lakes and a large portion of Chandler.