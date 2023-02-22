Rail ban back on track for Council showdown

Passenger rail is back on track for Gilbert Council.
A proposed ordinance banning the town from participating or spending taxpayers’ dollars on commuter rail and light rail is resurrected for possible action this Tuesday.
“I don’t want light rail,” Councilman Chuck Bongiovanni said last week. “It’s underutilized from what I’ve seen in Mesa.”
Bongiovanni joined with Council members Jim Torgeson and Bobbi Buchli in requesting the ordinance be put on the agenda. Torgeson and Buchli also oppose passenger rail services for Gilbert.
Bongiovanni said that light rail doesn’t fit with Gilbert’s landscape, adding that the Town has no say with Amtrak’s planned expansion of intercity passenger rail.
Two years ago, Amtrak announced a 15-year plan to connect up to 160 communities in over 25 states, including providing train trips between Phoenix and Tucson.
Exactly when that service might commence or the station placements are not yet known. According to an Amtrak spokeswoman, the decision on final station locations will be made at the local level and discussed by stakeholders.
The ordinance also would prevent Gilbert from assessing a tax or fee for designing, planning, building, operating or maintaining commuter or light rail.
The ordinance was first discussed last year in study session but when it reached the council for action, then-council members Laurin Hendrix and Aimee Yentes, who spearheaded the measure, raised concerns that the version before them was water-downed.
Council tabled the item, allowing Hendrix, Yentes and Councilman Kathy Tilque to work on a compromise to bring back to the Council in November for consideration, which never happened.
Bongiovanni said that he hoped enough council members would join in passing the ordinance.
“They wrote the ordinance and they tabled it,” he said. “They were in support enough to write it.”
The whole issue of passenger rail blew up last spring as the council considered spending $288,760 on a study to site a transit station downtown and in the Cooley Station neighborhood.
According to staff, a transit center for Cooley Station has been in the works for over two decades. The centers would not only serve as a hub for commuter rail and intercity rail but other modes of transportation such as bus, bicycle and rideshare.
Yentes led the charge in opposing the study and later drummed up public opposition to passenger rail, hosting two forums on the issue in Gilbert and in Queen Creek.
Residents then began showing up at council meetings, claiming that rail service would increase crime, taxes and homelessness in Gilbert.
Council postponed formal action on the study until this year and let the new members help decide the issue.
According to the mayor at the time, the town has no plans to extend light rail into Gilbert.
Torgeson, Bongiovanni and Buchli also have requested that the council revisit the Ocotillo Road widening project. Under Town code, the mayor or three council members are needed in order to request an issue be put on an agenda.
The trio are now flexing their political muscle after taking office in January.
They were an alternative to the status quo for voters in last year’s election that saw a sitting councilman and a former councilman fall at the ballot box.
The road widening project is on Tuesday’s agenda for discussion only.
“There are always other options,” Bongiovanni said. “I’d just like to see the other options and dive into it a bit more.”
Widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road will take land from 46 property owners, most of whom live on unincorporated county land, under staff’s recommendation.
Gilbert staff says 130 feet of right-of-way – 65 feet on each side of Ocotillo Road from its center – is needed in order to upgrade the two-lane roadway into four travel lanes, a center-turn lane, sidewalks, bike lanes and a multipurpose trail.
Two county-island residents spoke Feb. 7 in favor of bringing the project back for discussion.
Terri Naddy for one has always thought that the project can be done with less impact to the surrounding homeowners.
“I am logical, probably to a fault but I’m not an engineer,” she told council.
“Yet, I’ve managed to accumulate a bunch of research on roads and widths, sidewalks and angles and safety and all kinds of fun stuff.”
She said staff’s presentation of the widening project to council in August showed “no creativity,” unlike the options presented to them for a project to fix aging pipes.
Originally, staff recommended taking property from 24 homeowners to do the project but council eventually chose a less intrusive option – acquiring land at six manhole locations instead.
“I have a lot of ideas,” Naddy said. “I just want to be heard.”
Rich Robertson backed his neighbor, saying, “We don’t believe that the other options have been given any kind of legitimate consideration and we’d like to see that done.”
He said although Council last year directed staff to look at other design options, none of the affected residents were consulted.
“Instead the staff reported back directly to the council that after considering those various options the only viable one was the one that they started with,” he said; “the one that they had already chosen.
“There has been no meaningful dialog about the design options. This has been a one-way street.”
