The leader at the helm of Arizona’s fastest growing municipality is stepping down after nearly 27 years in Queen Creek government.
Town Manager John Kross’s last day on the job will be Jan. 20 after deciding “this was probably the time.”
“When you’re in one place for that long,” Kross said, “you have the opportunity to work on a lot of very interesting projects and assignments with a lot of wonderful, wonderful people and it just felt like a lot of the goals that I had established and certainly the mayor and council had established for me, have really been accomplished.
Kross came to Queen Creek in 1996 as planning director and became town manager in 2007.
Over the last 12 years, he has seen the town’s population soar from 27,091 to almost 75,000.
“When I got here, there were no signal lights,” he said. “We are essentially building a brand-new community from scratch.
“It was a tremendous opportunity to build from virtually nothing by way of infrastructure, investment in new commercial centers, neighborhoods, parks and trails, water and waste water, let alone the public safety apparatus.”
In addition to his focus on roads and other infrastructure to keep up with the rapid growth, Kross also helped Queen Creek form its own police department in early 2022 after having relied on the Maricopa County Sheriff’s office for public safety and law enforcement up to that time.
Kross had a hard time whittling a favorite out of the list of impactful changes that he has seen in his 27 years, but listed the construction of the Ellsworth loop road as the most important one for the town.
“That is as much an economic as it is a transportation corridor for Queen Creek,” he said.
Among his most difficult challenges has been managing Queen Creek’s unbridled growth in the town.
But he pointed to the economic turmoil of 2008 and 2009 as the greatest challenge of his career.
The growth rate during that period was between 2% and 3%, instead of the 12% to 15% rate prior to the downturn.
“Next to the Great Recession, the pandemic was a very close second,” he said. “But the Great Recession was absolutely devastating for Queen Creek and this region and that was the most challenging economic and fiscal period of time in my entire tenure.”
The growth in Queen Creek barely tapped the breaks since the Great Recession and continues apace.
Kross attributed the town’s growth to an “increasingly popular perception” that “Queen Creek is an appealing place for families to live.”
But with that growth has come a huge increase in the cost of living, making Queen Creek one of the most expensive places in the Phoenix-metro area to live.
The median single-family home price in town now tops $625,000 and a two-bedroom apartment rents for nearly $2,500 according to a recent study.
Kross has worked to keep the town competitive even though, geographically, it remains far from major population centers and is heavily reliant on infrastructure that has had a hard time keeping up with the growth.
“The rate of growth in both residential and non-residential investment is directly related to the infrastructure needs to service this growth and position the town competitively,” Kross wrote in his presentation of the budget earlier this year. “Roads are priority No. 1.”
Though Kross is stepping away from his town manager role in Queen Creek, he did not rule out other professional opportunities.
“I’m still young enough and I’d like to do a lot more and there may be some additional city management types of opportunities or related professional development, things of that nature, that will surface,” he said.
The current Town Council will dovetail with the incoming one to work on finding Kross’ replacement, according to Vice Mayor Jeff Brown.
Mayor-elect Julia Wheatley will be at the forefront of the new council’s efforts and, like Brown, will miss Kross’ rock steady leadership and attention to detail.
“John Kross has been instrumental in the success of Queen Creek and the quality of life we all love and enjoy. I am blessed to have known him and grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside him for 12 of his 27 years,” Wheatley said.