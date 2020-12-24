Quartz Hill Elementary School in Gilbert is focused on community service.
The school aims to warm the hearts and lift the spirits of charitable organizations throughout the community, notably with its annual Blankie Project to benefit patients in Phoenix Children’s Mercy Gilbert Pediatric Inpatient Unit.
Mandy Bachali, Quartz Hill’s gifted coordinator, has been leading her students in “blanketing” PCH patients for seven years.
“When Phoenix Children’s Hospital at Mercy Gilbert opened their doors in 2014, we asked children to write letters to us about what they wanted in their local children’s hospital,” explained PCH Clinical Services Manager Shawna Baggs.
“One of the key desires was a personal blanket that would help to make the patient rooms a little less hospital-like and a little more like home. Mrs. Bachali’s students helped to make this request a reality when they started the annual Blankie Project and have been making blankets for our patients ever since.”
Bachali’s students gather materials while parents assist with pre-cutting fleece fabric.
That work is a prelude to an in-class “blanket tying day” when the students create a variety of colorful and cozy blankets.
Last year, 812 blankets were created for children at PCH Mercy Gilbert.
Bachali said that when she returned to teaching at Quartz Hill in 2013, “I wanted my class to engage in an experience that made them feel empowered to have a positive impact on the community around them.”
One of her 3rd grade teammates joined her in the blanket project and when she moved on, fellow teacher Tamara Noel and her class joined her.
“It has been so fun to have a colleague to partner with – and it just means more blankies for PCH,” Bachali said.
She said it was an added bonus in 2017 when she began working with gifted children, who “differ in terms of their moral intensity and/or deep concerns about societal problems.”
The Blankie Project gave those students “a way to connect and make a difference.”
“We have a presentation ceremony where each student is able to hand a blanket to Mrs. Baggs and they receive a certificate. I also pick at least two students to give a short speech as to what the project means to them,” said Bachali.
Over the years, Quartz Hill students have shared their thoughts about the project, saying they are “feeling proud to help other kids,” are “happy to provide comfort” and “feeling it is important for everyone to do what they can to help others.”
Bachali said such expressions show her project hits its main goal.
“I want my students to know they have the ability to have a positive impact on real people, and that they have the power to do that their whole life – whether it is a simple gesture, like making a fleece tie blankie, or something grander,” she said.
“Imagine if we all looked for ways, no matter how small, to make the lives of those around us better.”
Equally as important to this project, are the stories shared by the patients themselves, about what the blankets mean to them.
A PCH employee recalled when her own daughter was a patient and received a blanket. It is still her favorite.
A Quartz Hill student tearfully shared that his brother had been a PCH patient and when he wasn’t able to visit him, he found solace in being able to make the blankets.
From puppies to Disney characters, the students at Quartz Hill strive to choose exciting prints for the blankets that will likely bring a little extra joy to those patients, some of whom have hobbies and special interests similar to their own.
It is that unforeseen bond that is so meaningful to Baggs and the PCH staff.
“Quartz Hill and Mrs. Bachali have remained vigilant in their efforts,” Baggs said.
“Because of this long-standing relationship, I have gotten to see just how important this service has been. Giving children an avenue to give back to their community and to be able to hear about how their actions positively impact their community, helps to show that what they do matters. When a child feels that what they do matters, this impacts a child’s mental health and mental health is a crucial element of maintaining one’s overall wellbeing.”
Baggs said Bachali “has planted a seed in her students and helped to grow their hearts for giving.
“She has taught them about public speaking, giving them opportunities to write and give speeches about what the project has done for them and she has taught them that commitment to a cause can make a huge impact,” Baggs said.
“In a world that at times feels shadowed with uncertainty, there are rays of sunshine that provide hope and serve as a sign of all the good that is out there. Bachali and Noel’s students are one of those amazing rays of sunshine lighting up their community of Gilbert.”