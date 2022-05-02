Over half of Gilbert’s proposed $1.7 billion spending plan for the 2023 fiscal year that begins July 1 funds capital expenses such as street improvements, parks and traffic-control upgrades.
But the public won’t get a chance to see all the details of the spending plan until May 17, when Town Council is expected to adopt a preliminary budget with final adoption on June 14.
Council was provided a detailed copy of the proposed budget while the public only had access to Budget Director Kelly Pfost’s 18-page presentation from the study session.
A town spokeswoman said staff was working to finalize the budget and that the full document will be available on the May 17 agenda.
The proposed budget is 69% higher than the current fiscal year budget of $988 million.
While $1.05 billion is being set aside for capital improvement projects, the remaining $620 million would go to areas such as the General Fund, Enterprise Fund and debt service.
“There was about $68 million of total requests across all the funds in the town,” Pfost said at the April 26 Council study session. “We are recommending tonight as part of the proposed budget about $52 million of that.
“It’s about three-fourths of what has been requested….so you can see there’s still a lot on the cutting room floor of the needs in the town but we do our best to manage that balance of funds and providing services.”
The bulk of the $37 million of the proposed $52 million in both one-time and ongoing spending is in the General Fund, where the largest expense is typically for employee wages and benefits. The General Fund budget would increase by $21 million over the current one.
The preliminary budget recommended creating 79 new full-time positions at a cost of $10.4 million – fewer than the 107 requested by various departments, according to Pfost.
A “majority of them are in the police and fire areas,” she said. “Across most of the organization (there’s) just a few positions here and there, mostly keeping up with the additional services and growth.”
For police, 22 full-time positions and two full-time victim advocates are proposed and for fire, 19 full-time positions. The other positions include five for parks/facilities, five for the water department and four for wastewater.
The Town currently has roughly 1,613 employees serving a population of 273,796, which works out to 5.89 employees per 1,000 residents and is lower than the same ratio in other Valley municipalities, according to Pfost.
Using last year’s FTE data because the other cities also are working on their budgets, Gilbert is lower than Chandler at 6.00; Mesa, 8.30 and Scottsdale, 10.49, she said.
With the proposed new positions, Gilbert would be at 6.00, she said.
A big change can be seen in the Capital Improvement program, which last year had about $425 million of planned projects and next year would increase by $625 million, according to Pfost.
The proposed CIP budget includes funding for multi-year and new projects such as $572 million for water-system improvements, $247 million for street improvements; $95 million for waster-system improvements; $14.3 million for traffic-control improvements and $21 million for parks and recreation.
The water-improvement budget includes $162 million in existing projects that take multiple years to complete and $410 million in new projects, most of it associated with the rebuilding of the North Water Treatment Plant, which produces 30% of Gilbert’s water supply.
“We won’t spend all of that money in next year’s budget,” Pfost said. “As always we budget the full amount so we know that we can complete the projects but it will take us several years to work through those projects to completion.”
Additionally, the debt service in the proposed budget increased by $14.5 million to $69 million due to the new transportation bond and Water Resources Municipal Property Corporation bonds.
Voters approved a $515-million transportation bond in November and Council recently approved the first issuance of $200 million, which is being repaid by secondary property taxes.
To cover the debt service payments for the upcoming year, the Town is proposing a secondary property tax levy of $29.6 million. The tax rate remains at $.9897 per $100 of assessed property value. Public hearings on the levy are scheduled for May 17 and June 14.
A few council members voiced concerns with some of the proposed spending and with a couple of projects included in the CIP budget.
Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes questioned the purchase of three more ambulances. The Fire Department went into the ambulance business full time last summer with six new ambulances, a move that was opposed by Yentes.
“It’s really achieving two things – replacing (two) existing ambulances or reserve ambulances that we’ve had for several years and then adding an additional one…so that we have a 50% backup rate for the ambulances,” Chief Jim Jobusch explained.
Jobusch said the department is seeing some issues with downtime and maintenance and the department needs enough ambulances available to render aid.
Yentes also questioned the “very small amount budgeted for the crime lab,” with much more substantial investments in the outgoing years in the CIP budget. She previously expressed reservations with a town lab and advocated that Gilbert enter into an agreement with other Valley municipalities and contract with a private forensic lab.
Police Chief Mike Soelberg has pitched the idea of a town crime lab to handle cases as Gilbert’s population continues to grow. He’s also suggested that the Town can stay put with Mesa, which has a full-size service lab that has the capacity to expand.
Yentes said because there was a substantial amount of funds budgeted in 2027 for the project, she felt it “sends the wrong message.”
She said it looks like a “foregone conclusion or we’ve already got predetermined conclusions about this before we’ve had a policy discussion about the direction we’re going.”
Pfost said projects are placed in the CIP for planning purposes into the future and staff uses its best guess for the cost estimate.
“If we don’t want to consider a crime lab at all then we would want to take it out,” she said. “If we want to consider it in the future, then it helps us be able to prepare for possibilities in that area.’
Town Manager Patrick Banger said the five-year projection in the CIP budget is just that.
“The only thing that’s formally approved is whatever is upcoming in the next fiscal year,” Banger said. “We could end up staying in the agreement with Mesa for long term, we could end up having multiple cities come to us and all want to put capital dollars into a project.
“It’s really just for forecasting purposes so that we have an idea of what we should anticipate in the coming five years and then there’ll be any number of factors and decisions by the elected board as to what actually gets done.”
Councilwoman Yung Koprowski said she supported Councilman Scott Anderson’s proposal for a formal discussion to set the direction for the project.
But Mayor Brigette Peterson said the problem is that Council’s next meeting is for the adoption of the preliminary budget “so we’re not going to have a lot of time between now and then.”
Koprowski asked if other municipalities also put in the full cost of new CIP projects within their first year.
“It is somewhat unique to Gilbert where we do make sure that we have that full amount to finish, that we don’t have to wonder or scrape up money as the bills come in,” Pfost said.