Since June, members of the East Valley Blue Line Supporters have stood at a corner at Gilbert and Warner roads for weekly rallies in support of police.
Last Thursday was no exception for the Gilbert-based group but it moved to a new corner at Williams Field Road and Val Vista Drive because its message was getting lost in the chaos taking place in the last few weeks at its former location, an organizer said.
“We came out to support law enforcement, our country and our flag,” said a woman who identified herself as an organizer for the group. She said her group, which claimed 672 Facebook members, will continue to hold the rallies until the presidential election.
The Gilbert resident declined to give her name, saying Black Lives Matter supporters have been showing up at the homes of women members publicly identified and harassing them.
The group recently announced it would move to a new location each week, notifying its vetted members privately on where to meet. The group also is kicking out members for not following its guidelines that call for no profanity, obscene gestures or threatening and harassing behavior.
The woman said about three weeks after her group began staging its rallies, BLM supporters showed up in July and grew in number as time went by.
“It was an unspoken thing, we each had a corner and it was completely peaceful until other groups showed up and causes problems,” she said. “Our group has nothing to do with them.”
The other groups totaled over 50 people last Thursday and faced off against BLM supporters at Gilbert and Warner roads. They were separated by orange-colored road barricades and police officers.
The pro-police side waved American flags, Confederate flags, Trump banners and chanted “four more years” and “all lives matter.”
Across the street, BLM supporters carried signs that read, “My kids are black, please don’t kill them,” “Cops protect public property, not lives,” and “Abolish the police” as they chanted, “Black lives matter.”
Suzie DeWitt held up her sign that read, “Jesus loves you.”
The Gilbert resident, who was at the BLM side, said she came out because she didn’t like the “fighting back and forth at the corners.” She also wasn’t a fan of the profanity-laced music blaring from a nearby speaker.
“I’m 73. When I was younger, I wanted to go to D.C. to march with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” she said. “It’s 60 years later and they are still fighting for their rights. Why can’t we all get along?”
Her pastor, the Rev. Andre Miller of New Beginnings Christian Church in Mesa, brought his 18-year-old son to the rally.
Miller said he worked for the Town of Gilbert 14 years ago and experienced racism, which prompted him to quit. He’s been meeting with the Gilbert Police chief, asking him to hire more people of color on his force and to form a community diversity oversight board.
“This is purely political,” Miller said. “The police are being used as pawns. This is purely a Trump rally.”
He added if the pro-police groups are really supporting police, they would continue to hold rallies so even after the November election.
“Unfortunately, all this violence by the Back the Blue side is costing the town $25,000 a week” for barricades and overtime, Miller said.
Chief Michael Soelberg said the cost was more than that to rotate 140 officers in and out at and near the two locations that Thursday.
Soleberg, who was out at Warner and Gilbert, said his department is getting help from Chandler and Mesa police and the Department of Public Safety. Also joining him to monitor the protest were Council members Bill Spence, Scott September and Yung Koprowski and Town Manger Patrick Banger.
Several of the BLM supporters were armed – like their counterparts across the street and at the Williams Field and Val Vista location. They had homemade wood shields and a few men dressed from head to toe in black and armed were there they said to protect the protestors.
Emma Hansen, who has been attending the rallies since July and is a lifelong Gilbert resident, said BLM supporters started forming at the corner because the pro-police groups were showing their support for law enforcement, which she objected to in light of the July 4 shooting of a homeless man by Phoenix Police.
Hansen claimed radical groups like Proud Boys and white supremacists have been coming to the protests, giving Nazi salutes and shouting “white power.”
“I’ve been standing here to get white supremacists not being comfortable being Nazis,” she said.
Her friend Sumayyah Dawud came out to the rally from Phoenix, armed with an AR-15, a 9mm handgun and a hunting knife.
“It sucks,” that she has to do that, Dawud said but it’s necessary in order to protect themselves. “We only arm ourselves to deter them from attacking us,” Hansen added.
Over at the other side, 19-year-old Ari Hernandez was decked out in a MAGA hat and a “Latinos for Trump” T-shirt while waving a “Trump 2020” flag.
“I love my president,” said the Campo Verde High School graduate, who has attended about four events so far. “I don’t think defunding the police is a good solution to police brutality. I like the police but I think we need reform. It’s kind of sad that it turned violent but I came out here to make sure everything is calmed down.”
The Rev. Justin Hamilton, who is black, was at the pro-police side talking with protestors with his two daughters, 2 and 8, by his side.
The Gilbert resident said he wanted his children to get both perspectives of the issue.
“I think there’s a lot of misconception on both sides,” the preacher said. “I think there is some hypocrisy on both sides but I think that at the end of the day it’s people just expressing what they believe is best for change.”
A big proponent of the pro-police events is Liz Harris, who is running for a state House seat in November and had attended the rallies since they began.
“They are doing this to have a peaceful demonstration,” said the Chandler resident last Monday. “We support our police departments and we support our American flag. We support our Constitution. They don’t want any riots.”
Harris said she’s recently stopped going to the Gilbert protests because she’s received death threats.
The Republican candidate also shared photos of her vandalized campaign signs – one had the word “racist” spray painted across her po\rtrait and another had a note taped to the sign that read, “Karen. Go Back to Europe. Black Lives Matter.”
“Basically, I have a target on my back right now,” Harris said. “I’m being targeted because I do not want to defund police. If a police officer has done something wrong, he needs to reprimanded or dismissed.
“I’m a mom running for office doing my civic duty and I have a bullseye on my back with death threats. I never in a million years imagined running for office would result in this.”
The rallies had been peaceful up until Aug. 20 when verbal and physical altercations broke out between the two opposing groups, prompting Gilbert officers to position themselves in between the two sides to prevent further clashes.
Other groups such Back the Blue AZ have also showing up at the rallies.
Police ended up arresting three people at that protest – one for disorderly conduct, one for assault charges and another for criminal damage but the victim later declined prosecution, according to police spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco.
The incident prompted Mayor Scott Anderson to issue a statement saying while the town supported peaceful protests, it will not tolerate violence. Anderson went on to say Gilbert takes “great pride in our police department and the ace that we are thee second safest city in the country.”
Chief Soelberg posted a video on Twitter urging the public to look for “ways to be constructive and have dialogue and look for purposeful direction to where we can make positive change within the community.”
“Standing on the side of the street yelling at each other is not constructive,” the chief said, who provided an email address for the public to give suggestions to bring the community together.
The Police Department has received a few suggestions so far, such as asking the opposing groups to meet at a safe space where they can talk and listen to one another about their concerns, according to Carrasco.
“Chief Soelberg met with a few of the organizers where they were able to address a few of these topics and concerns,” she said.
For the following rallies on Aug. 27 and last Thursday, police instituted traffic restrictions near the protest site. Town Hall last Thursday also shut down at 3 p.m. in anticipation of the crowds.
Rallies in Phoenix at times turned violent with protestors throwing bottles and rocks and police responding with rubber bullets and tear gas while the high-end mall in Scottsdale was looted and vandalized.
Gilbert remained unscathed by the violence but that’s not to say there hasn’t been racial tension in the community.
Most notably in the early 2000s a white supremacist gang of high school students called the Devil Dogs took root in town. The gang put the then-small conservative town in the spotlight after its members viciously beat another teenager, leaving him disfigured.
Gilbert formed the Human Relations Commission in response to the Devil Dogs, but later dissolved the group.
Over time, other racially-tinged incidents have grabbed headlines for the town – such as in 2016 when a group of white girls at Desert Vista High School posted a picture of themselves on social media wearing T-Shirts with the N-word on it and earlier this year when a Campo Verde High School student posted a racist TikTok video that went viral with a reported 4 million views.
As clashes between police and protestors erupted across the country, Gilbert in early June responded with its “Listening Space,” a three-day event where officials listened to the public for feedback on racism and police reform in town.
With tension again rearing its head in Gilbert, Aysiana Clark last week felt compelled to speak to Town Council.
The recent Highland High School graduate had participated in the protests down the street from the town’s Municipal Complex. She has also served on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee, her high school’s diversity coalition and attended the town’s listening event.
“Whether or not the altercation was initiated by a Gilbert resident or an outside agitator, white nationalists and their affiliates felt comfortable enough to incite violence in Gilbert,” Clark said.
“Doesn’t it concern you that attendees felt empowered to say “white power,” do a Nazi salute and encourage violence toward their adversaries on Facebook? Does it concern you that there is a thriving subculture of anti-blackness and xenophobia in Gilbert? Most importantly are these the values that reflect Kindness, USA as Gilbert markets itself?”
The Council in 2019 adopted the new moniker and when googling Kindness, USA, Gilbert pops up.
“Furthermore the suggestion to look for more constructive ways to engage in dialog is a slap in the face,” Clark continued. “Standing on that corner with a sign was not my first, second or third choice. It was my very, very, very last choice.
“I’m tired of being palatable to my white neighbors. I’m tired and exhausted of compensating on their behalf because I understand they do not know any better.”
“Neighbors are disregarding our own experiences,” Clark said. “So please tell me council members and mayor, what am I to do?”
Mayor Anderson thanked Clark for her input and said because she spoke during public comments the Council was unable to respond to her.