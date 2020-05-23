The Gilbert Planning Commission recently approved a preliminary plat and open-space plan for a mixed-use development that includes a six-story hotel and retail across the street from Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
The 8.97-acre vacant site at the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Mercy Road can now be subdivided into five lots, ranging in size from 126,693 square feet to 33,957 square feet, for the project.
Council in April approved a minor General Plan amendment for the project that called for 97,730 square feet of building space.
“I like this project, I’ve always liked the project,” Vice Chairman Carl Bloomfield said at the May 6 meeting. “I think it looks great. It’s met all the requests of the General Plan and zoning. I look forward to seeing what the people bring in who buy all these parcels.”
The development, called Mercy Val Vista Center, proposes a premium commercial center with office buildings, retail stores, the hotel and restaurants
Efficient phasing will enable the successful implementation of the proposed development plan, according to a report from attorney Reese Anderson, who represented owner and applicant Victoria Lund Foundation.
The five lots will be developed as market conditions allow, he said.
It was anticipated that the individual freestanding sites will be developed first, followed by the hotel, retail and office buildings.
The development will feature nine buildings; over 15,600 square feet of retail/restaurant with 24,900 square feet of office in addition to a six-story, 107-room hotel, according to attorney Anderson.
Mercy Val Vista Center proposes to provide 427 parking spaces, 57 spaces above the town’s requirement.
In a February study session on the project, planner Keith Newman said the proposed restaurant and commercial will be highly used by people who work nearby and provide services currently not offered on the east side of Val Vista Drive.
The site is located within the Val Vista Medical Growth Area, which the town anticipated will continue to grow with medical offices, general offices and business-park land uses supported by mixed-use, commercial and hospitality uses.